Out of the Blue | Catherine Pintal | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Catherine Pintal

Birthday: May 19th, 1996

Hometown: Trois-Rivières, Qc

School and Grade: Bachelor in Accounting and I’m actually doing my Master’s Degree in tax.

Number: 27

Bike: Kawasaki KX250F 2014

Race Club: Challenge Québec

Classes: Women C

How did you get started in racing?

My boyfriend bought me my first motocross. At that time, I did not think I would ever be able to do motocross. It only has two wheels. One day he brought me to one of his races and my attention was on female riders. I thought to myself, “Oh my God, it looks so fun! I want to race too!” So, I started riding this year (2017) and I am looking forward to riding for a long time.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No, at first I was afraid to do motocross. I never expected to be riding in motocross races one day. Today, it’s hard to imagine my life without motocross!

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

I think it’s harder physically for girls than men. We are naturally not as strong as them so we have to try to fall the least possible! I think that we have to work a little bit more but we are able to do what the boys do and compete with them.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Alexandre Carle because he’s my boyfriend and he’s the best, in my eyes. He is always improving and always tries new things.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Tim Tremblay because he always works hard and, mostly, because he doesn’t try to be someone else. Yes, he is Pro, but he is a human and he acts like you and me. Some other Canadian Pros think they are the best and have attitude.

What is your favourite track and why?

GAS is my new favourite track because I know that I can go as fast as I can. But I know that I have to practice in soft ground a lot because that’s where I have difficulties.

What are your goals for this season?

I know that other racers may not have the same goals, but, for me, I would like to be able to compete in the most races possible. With my master’s degree, which is going to take a lot of time next summer, I hope I will have time to race at the same time. It’s going to be a lot of work.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I was able to finish in second place during a race in Ste-Thècle this year. There was a lot of mud as the conditions were very hard.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

People are like a second family to me, so I am always happy to see them.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I don’t have a lot of free time with school (even during summer), work and motocross, so it’s hard to do anything else. In winter, I love to do winter sports and snowmobile.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I think it’s important the he likes it because we spend all our weekends at races. When we come back home during the week, we prepare ourselves for the next weekend. Most of our time during summer is spent for motocross practice and races. He would be sad if he didn’t like it.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Of course! I have already looked for a place to build my future house, just to be sure the property will be big enough to put a motocross track for them to practice.

Who do you want to thank?

My boyfriend because he brings me to every race and FXR.