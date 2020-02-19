Out of the Blue | Cathy Coulson | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Cathy Coulson

Date of Birth: Feb 21, 1973

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Occupation: Payroll in Film and Television

Race Number: 571

Bike: 2018 YZ250F

Race Club(s): MMRS / Motopark

Classes: Ladies B, Vet Plus 40B

This week, we feature #571 Cathy Coulson from Toronto, ON in our ‘Out of the Blue Presented by Schrader’s’ column. | Mao Ouyang photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My mother used to race snowmobiles in the 70’s. My brother, sister and brother-in-law have raced many things, ranging from 3-wheelers to snowmobiles to stock cars. My nephews, Dustin and Darcy Meredith, have raced motocross for years, and I had always wanted to try. I finally had the chance to 6 years ago when my sister wanted to “retire.” I tried her bike, and even though I was sooo slow you could walk around the track faster, I was instantly addicted!

Tell us a bit about how ice racing was this past weekend and the level of difficulty between racing on ice as opposed to dirt.

I was given the opportunity to borrow a bike. I was pretty nervous and couldn’t fully commit to trusting the tires on the ice. I feel that if I had the chance to try a few more times I would get faster. I think that if I had learned to trust the tires, I would progress quickly.

Racing in the dirt has more challenges with terrain etc., but on the ice you have more work to do to have your bike set up properly and it is cold as heck!!! The ice also seems like it would hurt to fall on and I am so happy that did not happen!

It was nice seeing some of the girls I usually race dirt with, and they were all very helpful and supportive!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

For the most part, men can be stronger physically than women. There are some exceptions though. Some women will push their boundaries and give the men a run for their money. Kudos to them!!!

Cathy is co-founder of Litas Dirt Toronto. | Mondo Lulu photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Ken Roczen, of course!!

What is your favourite track and why?

Muttco. I love racing on sandy tracks. The natural hills on the track make it fun as well as some of the banked corners. I tend to ride well there.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The Madoc Nationals! Always well organized and run on time by my sister at the finish line!!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Kelcey Jones. She always works hard, on and off the track. Always pushing boundaries in racing and with starting businesses to earn some extra money. She has overcome many challenges on and off the track as well. She is one tough cookie!!!

“…just keep getting on the track. You may have a bad few laps and feel like quitting… but keep going! The feeling of accomplishment is worth it!” ~ Cathy Coulson | Bob Blair photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

2019 was pretty good until my crash in September, when I broke my wrist. I ended up with 4th overall in Ladies B with MMRS and I think 7th in Vet Plus 40B. I had surgery in October and was given some hardware – a plate and 9 screws.

In 2020 I will try to take it easy. TRY is the key word. I will still race with MMRS, but take it a little easier on my body.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Lining up at the 2019 Ladies Pro race at Gopher Dunes. There were over 35 of us on the line, and I am pretty sure I was at least 15 years older than all of the other women!

I drove down to Florida on my own in December 2017, and rode a few tracks down there, including WW Motocross Ranch! The owners are the most welcoming people I have ever met!

Also, last year going to the Can AM at Area 51. Night racing there was also pretty amazing.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Don’t underestimate what you can do. Yes, motocross can be difficult, on and off the track. Just doing bike maintenance, loading up your truck and trailer and preparing for the weekend is a lot of work… but you can do it!! Also, just keep getting on the track, you may have a bad few laps and feel like quitting… but keep going! The feeling of accomplishment is worth it!

After hurting her wrist in October, Cathy says she’ll try to take it easy in 2020. | Mao Ouyang photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to still be riding. I want to at least make is to the Vet Plus 50 class. If not, I would like to still be involved in some shape or form.

I am also a co-founder of Litas Dirt Toronto. We are focused on building local communities of women who share the love of two wheels, welcoming women from all walks of life. https://thelitasdirt.co/toronto

Who would you like to thank?

All of the moto families, MMRS, but especially my sister Liz, brother-in-law Dave, and Nephews Dustin ad Darcy. Mao Ouyang for being at as many races as possible to capture all of our memories. Also, to Don Chamberlain for lending me his bike at the ice races this weekend, along with everyone who put on the event! Last but not least, I want to thank DMX and especially Jensen for carrying on the torch for JM#739, Ride In Paradise, buddy!