Out of the Blue | Christy Williams Richards | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Christy Williams Richards

Date of Birth: August 14, 1980

Hometown: Port Moody BC, currently riding out of Maple Ridge, BC

Occupation: Off Road motorcycle instructor at Popkum Motor Park

Bike: Honda Montesa Repsol 4RT (trials bike)

Race Club: Canada Pacific Trials Association

Class: Local class= Expert, AMA National class= Women’s Pro

This week we feature Trials racer Christy Williams Richards from Port Moody, BC. | Erin Gilmore Photography photo

Who got you started in racing?

My dad. It is a family sport; we have trials trophies from Ireland dated 1917. I was 3rd in a line of girls, so I got named after my dad (Christopher), and got into trials.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

We’ve always had motorcycles in the family, and I could ride since I was about 5. But I wasn’t really into sports or particularly athletic until I was about 13, and didn’t start training hard for trials until 1998, when they introduced the Women’s class in the US Nationals. Then I had a goal and things got real.



Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto or Off Road?

Laura Bussing was instrumental in starting the Women’s class in the US

national series in 1998. Before that class, I was too old to compete in the High School class, and there was no way I’d compete against the men. Because of that class, I had a goal to compete in the National series. When she suggested the class, they said there wasn’t a call for it, and since then, women compete on 3 different lines in the national championships.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Easy answer: we tend to have less strength all over, and upper body in particular, so I think we need to put more effort into learning proper technique, because we won’t be able to brute-force our way through skills.

Hard answer: I think that women riders tend to be a little more apologetic than men. (This is a huge gender stereotype that crosses into all aspects of women’s lives… if a woman receives a compliment, she waves it away. If a woman wants to take a turn at something, she apologizes first and checks to see if anyone else wants to go instead. We need to be aware of that, and we don’t need to be aggressive, but we need to be assertive).

What do you think is the biggest difference between female and male riders/racers?

2 things… The first is an element of fear… women (no matter how fast or fierce or competitive they are) tend to have a hesitation that says, “this could be a poor choice,” and men (especially young ones) are more like, “heck yeah!” for all suggestions, no matter how obviously unsafe. Women can get by that hesitation, and push through it, but they all have it.

This leads to the second difference, and that is the way men and women learn. Men just want to try things out and learn by doing, but women ask tons of questions and want to see lots of demonstrations.

Women benefit from lessons and taking skills apart piece by piece to build confidence slowly. Men like to figure skills out on their own, or don’t and aren’t bothered anyways. (Sorry for the stereotypes, which generally have a ring of truth to them). That’s why I’m so excited about the Ladies Days at Popkum Motor Park.

Christy has 11 North American Championships to her name! | Photo supplied

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like competition… men, women, anyone. As long as the competition is close, that’s what pushes me to do better. I don’t care who it is, I want to win.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Laia Sanz is amazing. She has jumped off road motorcycle disciplines with ease. She is one of those amazing athletes (male or female) who can turn her skills to anything… Trials, enduroX, Dakaar, ice rally (in cars)…anything with an engine, she is amazing.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Graham Jarvis. He has tremendous cross-over skills for all disciplines, he is amazingly smooth, he is crazy talented. And he has longevity (which gives me hope!), and he is just a super cool guy who goes about his business. Class act.



Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

The Ute Cup is a 2 day event in Colorado, usually at elevations over 12,000 feet, with a 20 mile loop and 20 sections, ridden twice. There’s only one line for all the riders, so you get to compete against everyone, and although the line is accessible to most riders, it is always technical and tricky and hard

not to take points. It’s physically challenging and you have to be mentally on the ball, and the views are spectacular.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

This year we started Ladies Days at Popkum Motor Park. Every Thursday in July and August will be all about the ladies… reduced riding fees, free skills clinics, free workshops, sponsors and prizes, meeting and riding with other women. It’s going to be amazing. Getting women to start riding is a huge confidence boost for them that transcends all areas of their life. And helping women who already ride to be independent riders (able to load and unload their own bikes, do maintenance, develop skills) is so awesome. Making relationships in the off-road world is rewarding: just a big tribe

of kick ass ladies.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Obviously, 11 North American Championships. But since I have cut back on my competition schedule, I have been putting more time into hosting events, and have taken over hosting the Super Stars, which is a 2 day regional points round that my dad started in 1979.

I have been contributing member of the North American Trials Council, and got the Women’s class recognized as a Pro class, with a purse payout. I have a fantastically rewarding job teaching people how to ride, and every time someone learns how and joins the off-road community, I am super pumped.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

It has been a great tool for teaching me how strong I am. Every time I think I can’t, I think of what I can do on a bike, and I realize I can. Every time something scares me, I think of all those things on a bike that have scared me and I’ve done them anyways, and I try.

Be sure to check Christy out over at Lady Days over at Popkum Motor Park. | Photo supplied

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

At the top level, it’s usually, marriage and babies. I know lots of good riders who have left the elite levels, and either not returned at all, or returned later but not as strong. They have different priorities (so I have heard). The same way a 16 year old rider never thinks, “I have to work on Monday,” a mom has to think, “I have kids.” They will come back, but they usually come back with/for the kids, and their competition gets pushed to the side. But they love it, and are always so happy to see their kids on bikes.



Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Not really, and I feel like I’m going to get hit hard for saying that. Women compete hard, and we can race, but we are just not physically in the same category as men. Watch the Olympics, watch any major league sport. Can one or two women get close, maybe make it to the big show? Sure. Will

they win the race? Probably not. Should women want that? I think it’s better to focus on what we do have, what we can do. Make a ladies class, give us a chance to race against each other at the big show, to gain that media attention, the chance for sponsorships, to create a platform for all women to become better racers. We don’t need to constantly compete against the men… it’s not always “us versus them,” it’s about women being the best they can be, against some serious competition, and pushing that level higher every time.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

No kids for me, I’m too busy having fun. But yes, they’d be little trials riders FOR SURE. Almost tempted to teach my dogs to ride.

Who do you want to thank?

I’d like to thank my parents and family, who have driven with me across the continent more times than anyone could count. My ever-patient husband, who is able to weld bike parts and make his own dinner when I’m riding. Popkum Motor Park for the funnest (that’s a word) job ever.