Out of the Blue | Courtney Schmale | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Courtney Schmale

Date of Birth: December 1, 1991

Hometown: Sylvan Lake, AB

Occupation: Personal Trainer at Absolute Fitness

RD, Dolce Nutritionist, Journeyman red seal Hair stylist.

Race Number: 416

Bike: 2019 Beta 300 RR Race

Race Club: Rock Motorcycle Club, Second Gear Club, CMA, AMSA

Classes: Men’s B Class, Women’s Expert,

Ice Racing Classes: Women’s motorcycle, 450 Intermediate, Open Intermediate

This week, we feature #416 Courtney Schmale from Sylvan Lake, Alberta. | Cole Reis photo

Who got you into the sport?

I got myself into riding dirt bikes at the age of about 18. The first bike I owned was a 2007 Yamaha YZ 125.

When not on a bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

When I am not riding or racing you will find me training hard and working on my fitness through a variety of strength, conditioning and endurance programs along with practicing Muay Thai and KickBoxing.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Female racing is becoming more and more popular. That being said, I feel like the only obstacle I personally might face is that as a woman I have to train twice as hard to be able to compete in the Men’s class (when I do) or even be able to ride the same terrain men do. Especially when I’m only 5’4″ and 129 pounds!

Training off season to be able to toss around a 220 pound (on average) machine is a MUST!

Next, aside to that obstacle and dirt bikes being a male dominated sport, a lot of the us female riders, at times, are underestimated in how well some of us can perform on a bike in the sense of having to prove ourselves as just as capable.

Who is your all time favourite rider?

All time favourite riders would be Jolene Van Vugt, Vicki Golden and Cody Webb.

“I am a woods girl at heart and I absolutely live for the adventure rides which make off road racing and riding my most favourite. Discovering new terrain and mountain peaks with gnarly technical terrain along with my best riding crew is my kind of day.” | Cole Reis photo

Between riding on dirt, ice and in the woods which do you feel you excel at most and why? Which is your favourite?

Each type of terrain, when it comes to the woods, dirt or ice, are completely different in their own way. Participating in each one allows your skills from each type of terrain to cross over to one another. I feel it’s important to keep a variety between them all to help improve myself in becoming an all around skilled rider.

Every race and between every season I learn from my mistakes and that allows me to excel even more and become better than I was the day before. I am always eager to learn and push my limits further and further.

A wise friend once said to me during the ice racing season is, “If you’re not scared going into a corner, you are probably not going fast enough.”

That being said, I am a woods girl at heart and I absolutely live for the adventure rides which make off road racing and riding my most favourite. Discovering new terrain and mountain peaks with gnarly technical terrain along with my best riding crew is my kind of day.

Is there an event that you look most forward to every year?

Washington Odessa Desert 100 Mile Race is an all time favourite. Hosting all ladies clinics during the summer months and hosting our club annual family fun team race weekend.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Biggest inspiration has been the “old timers” in our local Rocky Motorcycle Club, Cori Cooper, Kevin Arthur, and Jason Paradis. These 3 guys are still giving all the pro racers a run for their money. Having the most experience, watching them push through injuries and coming back just as strong.

They all help out and give back to our riding community so much while continuing to inspire the younger generation. Anytime I have questions or looking for ways to help improve my riding, I know I can count on these guys to help lead the way. I feel very privileged to have such amazing role models like these 3 to look up to.

You name a motorcycle discipline and there’s a good chance Courtney does it! | Kathi Issler photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

2019 was one for the books! I had some amazing finishes: 3rd overall for CMA Woman’s Expert against some amazing competition, placing 4th overall for Men’s B class in the Rocky Motorcycle Club. I went on some amazing new adventures discovering new terrain with breathtaking views that overlook what felt like the whole world!

It was a very busy season hosting and planning events as well being a director member at our local Rocky club. I was invited to a VIP ride to test ride all the new 2020 Beta Motorcycles in Ontario which was an experience of a lifetime! I met so many amazing new friends who I now keep in close contact with.

That is the beauty of dirt bikes! They bring us the best memories!

My close friend Amber and I hosted another great ladies only clinic, as well. I could literally go on about how epic 2019 was!

Not only was off road amazing, but ice racing year also ended up awesome as I placed 1st overall in Women’s, 2nd overall in 450 Intermediate, and 3rd overall in Open Intermediate. I most definitely found another gear this year and held it open more than I have ever before! Railing left corners at speeds upwards of 100km + is pretty damn awesome and sketchy feeling!!

2020 is only going to be even better. I will be racing a lot more this year and being quite more involved with Beta Canada as well (stay tuned). This year I want to focus on my endurance and a master at slow wheelies. There will be more adventure rides as well.

Ahhh, cannot wait to show you all the amazing places our terrain has to offer! WAHOO!!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Placing on the podium at the Washington Odessa Desert 100, becoming a Beta Motorcycle brand ambassador, 2X CMA women’s expert champion, hosting one of the largest annual all ladies riding clinics with my riding buddy Amber Giroux, being a Klim Gear fully sponsored off-road woman rider.

The biggest, most important accomplishment is having the privilege to show and share the love of dirt bikes to as many people as possible!!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To always focus on yourself and be your competition. You vs. you! To not compare myself to other riders. I realize that nothing in this sport comes easy. You have to push yourself beyond your expectations and get out of your comfort zone often. This sport has taught me so much self discipline and mental strength that I am ever so grateful for.

Most importantly, I have learned that nothing comes easy in this sport. I will fall 100 times and get right back up to try again.

Watch for Courtney in 2020 as she plans to race more…and practice her slow wheelies. | Cole Reis photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years.

I have a 5 year plan of being able to teach more riding clinics during the summer along with hosting more adventure rides in larger groups. I also would love to travel more to different races and fun bike events around the world. I plan to work with Beta more long term as well. Most importantly, in 5 years I plan on still riding and racing dirt bikes all season long.

Who would you like to thank?

I’m so thankful to have such amazing sponsors to back me up through my racing! Beta Canada has been awesome support along with Klim gear keeping me looking fresh on the trails and on the race tracks. I need to thank my supportive loving family as well for coming to my races cheering me on. However, the biggest thank you goes out to my amazing boyfriend Cole Reis. He attends every race of mine, provides me with the best pit crew service, the best advice and support along with driving me to my events any time he can. I couldn’t imagine doing this all without him by my side. Even though Cole is not into racing he is always volunteering his time to help with giving back to the clubs. There are so many people I would love to thank along with all my friends that make this crazy adventure of mine better and better every year.