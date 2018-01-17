Out of the Blue | Danika White | Presented by Schrader’s

Yes, I’d say for sure with mostly getting the crowd! It’s amazing how many more ladies there are in moto now which is so awesome, but still sometimes not enough to fill a gate. Hopefully, with the help of ladies ride days, events & the new national series we get some more girls coming out.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

BOTH!! But both are different races (Laughs). The guys, you gotta be feeling mad confident showing up to the line to make sure you put up a good fight, these dudes don’t back down and I freaking love it. Especially when you’ve got all them throwing huge whips in front of you. Ladies is the fun race, yes, still gnarly because the chicks are fast and ruthless, but we’re all on the line laughing, stoked for each other and helping one another improve.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Oooh, that’s a tough one! We’ve got such a great group of ladies right now that’d be hard to pick one. My favourite female rider to ride off-road with would be Jan Campbell, and MX would be Meagan Palin. These two push limits every ride and it’s nothing but good times!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to Ol’ Poppa Randall! (Laughs). My dad, Randy White. He’s the reason I’ve got such a great passion for MX. My dad was racing back in the 70’s and will turn 60 this year and is still stoked every day he heads to the track. Right now he’s coming off a shoulder dislocation but can’t wait to get back on the bike! He’s already got his 2018 KTM 350SXF, and hopefully we can get the Vet Nationals this year at Glen Helen.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

The best series is the WRMA Super Series, best race events you can go to! My new favourite can’t miss event is the CWF SHIFT MX HOLESHOT ALLEY. Man, is this a wicked event. $10 entry, winner takes all, run what ya brung! So great to see all the riders come together and pack gates, cheer, just be stoked to be there!

Who is your hero?

It may sound cheesy, but I’d say my hero is Charlie Johnston (my boyfriend). He’s the one guy that I’ve seen come back from multiple injuries and still keep the stoke. In the last five years, every season he’s had a weird injury. Broken back, back hardware removal, broken humerus, broken femur with complications of a fat emboli traveling to lungs, femur hardware removal, & lastly knee surgery. I get with this sport comes injury, but to keep trucking and being happy doesn’t come easily. Keep it up, dude!

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

2018 is here and I’m super stoked! Going into the races last year without any expectations really paid off. We’re not out here bringing home a pay check, we’re out here to have fun because we love it! I’ll be heading to A2 for the Shift & Fox pre-line releases, so I’m super excited to be back in Cali after 10 years. We’re planning a Spring Surfin Berms Ride day which will come up quick. Then I’ll hit all the Ladies nationals. I can’t wait to try out two new tracks on the circuit!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

For sure, getting a top three in the CDN WMX nationals along with ‘Athlete of the Year’ was such a great feeling. Also, planning & executing with Meagan & Jan our latest ladies ride day SURFIN BERMS! We’ve started a MX & Off Road Ladies only ride day where 100% of the profits goes to WMX, and I cannot wait until the next one. We had 40 ladies come out for it. The PTF (Palin Training Facility) MX track had a national prep done to it, & the off road loop had months of trail maintenance done. ALL LADIES keep a look out for the next one in the spring. Stay up to date on our Instagram page @SurfinBerms

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

When I broke both my ankles in 2012 I was kind of lost as what to do with school, my career, relationship… but as I sat there in the hospital with my dad, all I knew is I wanted to get back on the bike and just enjoy life! Motocross has made me realize at a young age that life’s short, you better make it a good one!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

I’d say there’s more guys to start off with motocrossing so it might seem like that, but working at the shop and seeing how many middle-aged women are getting into it or back at it is amazing! Times are changing.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Any thing’s possible, look at Hannah Hodges laying it down in Supermini at Monster Cup. Vicki Golden made it into the night show but just didn’t make qualifying. Trust me, I can’t wait to see what chick breaks this boundary!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

(Laughs) If they can ride like Dexter Seitz then for sure we’d stick with MX!

Who do you want to thank?

I’d like to thank my family and the whole moto community! CW Foothills & the whole Cycle Works Group, Fox Head Canada, Shift MX, Limenine, KTM Canada, Hatt Automotive, Sosa Original & WeBigInc.