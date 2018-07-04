Out of the Blue | Delaney Brogan | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Delaney Brogan | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Delaney Brogan

Date of Birth: October 15th, 1997

Hometown: Caledon, ON

School and Grade or Occupation: Marketing Director

Number: 998 (It usually changes every year)

Bike: YZ 125

Race Club: Off Road Ontario

Class: Women’s Expert

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad! He has been in it his whole life and passed it down to my brother and I

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Tomboy. I grew up with only boys around and I was always the little sister that wanted to tag along.. But I do like getting my nails done and I have way too much make-up. So maybe in between..

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

Ami Houde, Vicky Golden, Shelby Turner and the list just goes on. They have all done something incredible.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I see myself on a level playing field with the other guys. I mean, sure, there have been times when I haven’t been taken seriously or I have been underestimated but I just get on my bike and ride that much harder.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

BOYS! I raced in Novice B (Off Road Ontario cross country series) and it was the biggest learning curve. I went from a line with 6-10 ladies on it to 40-50 guys that I wanted to beat into the first corner. I was always racing with someone never by myself keeping me on my toes. I never finished where I wanted to but it was always a fun race.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

My brother, as cheesy as that is. He shows up at every race, rides his heart out and always comes back with a smile on his face. He has been racing his whole life and has always been crazy consistent. Rips all weekend and the wakes up at 4:30AM and goes to work every Monday.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Parry Sound Sprint Endruo, Brush Axe Sprint Endruo, Maddoc National and from now on the Barrie Arenacross.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Plans are to have a clean and fun season and race a lot more Moto. I’ve been in the trails my whole life and I only started my Moto career last year. Goals are to win the first ever Off Road Ontario Women’s Expert championships and get way more confident with big jumps.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Going undefeated in 2016 and wining the Women’s A XC Champion and Grand Championship. It was a long season but definitely worth it. As well as finishing both times I took part in the Corduroy Endruo.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Racing dirt bikes has taught me a lot over the years. I think the biggest thing is independence. When you’re out there it’s you and the bike, no team to fall back on. I mean, yes, you have a pit crew and maybe a mechanic, but when the flag drops or the 30-second board goes sideways, it’s all you.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think a lot of women get into it because of a boyfriend or family member and they love it but they don’t get the bug. When I stared racing and riding I knew I was going to ride for the rest of my life.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

100%. There are so many girls out there breaking records and kicking some guys ass. When we put out helmets on the only difference is the dent in our chest protector. Of course it’s possible.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Yes. 110%.

Who do you want to thank?

My mom and dad, for sure. They’re there at every race cheering me on, gaming me up. I couldn’t do it without them. My grandmother, Hopes, for taking the sickest pictures, my brother, Connor Brogan, for always giving me a target to catch up to. My boyfriend, Zach Lewis, for teaching me every time we go riding. Everyone else who has helped me along the way.. Also, every volunteer ever. If you have stood out on a track and flagged, if you have arrowed trails, if you have helped our community in any way, THANK YOU! You are keeping racing alive.