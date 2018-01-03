Out of the Blue | Dominique Daffé | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Dominique Daffé

Birthday: September 25th, 1991

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Occupation: Inside Sales at Fox Canada

Number: 925 (National #5)

Bike: 2018 KTM 250 SX-F & ’17 Yamaha YZ125

Race Club: Jetwerx (I guess?), WRMA (Wild Rose Motocross Association) & AMSA (Alberta Motorsports Association)

Class: Ladies Junior

Who got you started in racing?

My dad got me started in OFF-ROAD racing, which eventually lead me to MX.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

A little bit of both? When I was really young I’m pretty sure I loved getting into my mom’s makeup collection! But at the same time I loved camping and ripping around on my little red quad and I definitely got more tomboyish as I got older and switched over to a dirt bike. I wouldn’t consider myself entirely either though.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports?

Watching Ashley Fiolek hop on a 125 and lay it sideways over a jump, or Hannah Hodges beat a bunch of boys at Monster Energy Cup definitely helps a lot of women, I’m sure. But I couldn’t pick just one that has paved the way. I really haven’t followed women’s mx for that long, let alone any other females in any sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with ,that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think there are some obvious ones. Females aren’t as strong or as aggressive as males, strictly due to anatomy/hormones. We have to deal with things men don’t that can certainly affect sports performance.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing both for different reasons. The boys are relentless and it scares the crap out of me but I like the challenge. There’s nothing like finishing a race with the girls, though, and all of us stopping after the finish flag to high five and talk about how much fun the battle was!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Hannah Hodges. She’s got rad style and I love that she runs with the boys and not at the back of the pack either!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

If you’re working full time and putting the work in to qualify at a national, I look up to you. I don’t want to disregard any racers effort, but going racing on its own takes a lot of work and I think that anyone that is getting results and going back to work in between rounds shows A LOT of heart and that’s what draws me to this sport more and more

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

NATIONALS!! And the Turkey Scramble at WRMA in Calgary is going to be my “can’t miss” race from now on. Every year I say I’m going to do it and I finally did it this past fall and had the most fun ever! If you haven’t heard of the Turkey Scramble, it’s an off-road loop that goes all over the WRMA grounds in Calgary for two hours and usually takes place on Thanksgiving weekend – seriously a blast!!

Who is your hero?

The little girl I saw at B-Line Bike Park (The indoor BMX park in Calgary) shredding! I told her that, and she looked at me like I was crazy! On a more serious note though – my mom. No one knows life challenges like a mom does, but especially her! I don’t think I could have gotten through 2017 if she wasn’t a phone call away.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

I’m planning on racing the Nationals and I’m beyond stoked that the ladies will be racing on Pro Day! Most likely going to do a few of the Southern Alberta races and, of course, all of the WRMA races! Hopefully, going to make it to Walton but we’ll see what happens with that. Goals are to have fun and keep improving and getting more comfortable on the bike. I’ve been wanting to get back on an off-road course for a couple years too. I tried to make it to a race this past summer, I even got everything ready to go and then the fires shut the trails down for the rest of the season, so I plan on actually getting out there in 2018. Off-road riding is where I come from, and I do miss it.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

The number ten plate, ‘Athlete of the Year’ award and number five plate the year my bike got stolen, and also both ‘Most Improved Rider’ awards!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

That you shouldn’t set limits for yourself and hard work pays off, not only in motocross but in life. Honestly, this sport can teach a person a lot!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is

I think starting a family plays a huge role in that.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

No, I don’t think it’s genetically possible. I think it’s awesome that more and more women keep getting into racing and I hope that we all keep pushing to do the best we can, but I personally can’t ever see a female racing at the same level as Roczen, Stewart, Dungey, Musquin… etc.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I sure hope so! I would love to be at the track with my kiddos but if that’s not what they want to do, I guess I won’t be mad.

Who do you want to thank?

Firstly, thanks Jeff for the interview. It was fun doing this again! I want to give a huge thank you to Ron Newman at Blackfoot Motorsports for supporting my racing the last few years, and also for being a fun riding buddy. Thanks to everyone else at Blackfoot Motosports, Greg at M7 Designs for killing the bike kits, Derek at Connect Utilities, Fox Racing Canada, Factory Connection Suspension, Brad at Migration Unlimited, Paul Lavoie for keeping my bike mint (LRX Performance), all my friends, riding buddies, and family. You all rock!