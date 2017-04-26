Out of the Blue | Emilie Peloquin | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Emilie Peloquin

Birthday: July 5, 1992

Hometown: Sorel-Tracy, QC

Occupation: I work in a motorcycle shop called Eskape

Number: 57

Bike: YZ125 2013

Race Club: Challenge Quebec CMRC

Classes: Ladies B

How did you get started in racing?

I started riding when I was 14, but I had to wait until I was 18 to start racing.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

When I was young, my dad used to take me to the Montréal Supermotocross every year and I always wanted to ride. When I finally got my first bike it was a dream come true, but I never thought it would have become a way of life

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

For me, it’s not. I always felt like I was at the right place every time I’m on my bike, either it’s just riding with friends or racing. But on the other hand, I think it’s disappointing to see that the Pro women don’t get as much support and visibility as the men.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Justin Bogle for his swag.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Ashley Fiolek. When I started riding, she was the girl that everyone was looking at. She was a big inspiration for me and I believe she has been for many other girls.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kaven Benoit, because he’s from Quebec and I admire his talent and his determination.

What is your favourite track and why?

Ste-Julie. I have some kind of a love/hate relationship with this track, but It challenges me every time I’m racing there. The layout is so much fun and it’s close to my hometown.

Who is your hero?

My parents

What are your goals for this season?

I want to go to every race of the championship, and hopefully get on the podium at the end of the year.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Every national race I did, the heats are longer, the track are rough, and it makes me so proud of myself just to cross the finish line.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Being on the starting gate with my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I work and I try to go to the gym as much as possible. In winter I like to go snowboarding.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I think it’s important because I don’t have a lot of free time and every weekend I am at the track, so I need a boyfriend that understands that.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

I would never force them to, but I would like to have a racing family.

Who do you want to thank?

Eskape, my chief mechanic/boyfriend, Sam Gosselin, and my parents for always being supportive even if they are not at every race.