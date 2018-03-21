Out of the Blue | Emily Lahtinen | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Emily Lahtinen

Birthday: May 23, 2002

Hometown: Woodville, Ontario

School and Grade: Grade 10 at Fenelon Falls Secondary School

Number: 193

Bike: 2016 KTM 85

Race Club: AMO/MMRS

Class: Girls 12-16

Who got you get started in racing?

My parents were always into the sport so years ago they bought my brother a PW50. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. After a while my brother started racing and I thought it looked like it was fun but was tired of just watching. I asked my dad if I could give it a try and after my first race I fell in love with the sport.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl,’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I’d say I was a bit of both. I loved going shopping, getting my nails done, playing with makeup and like most little girls I had a big Barbie doll collection. But I also really liked going to my cottage to ride quads, go fishing and just being outside getting dirty!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

There are a lot of hard-working girls out there so I don’t think I could name just one. I think all of us together have paved the way to our success.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

There may be some but motocross is a hard sport for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re a male or female. We might struggle with things the guys don’t and they may struggle with things we don’t.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I haven’t really raced much against boys so I would have to say girls but maybe by the end of this year or the start of next year, I will race some different classes.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female rider would for sure be Kelcey Jones. Her drive and passion for this sport are so amazing and she is always working hard to reach her goals. She is such a nice person as well. I hope I can ride like her one day.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Chole Metcalfe is someone I look up to a lot. I think it is so cool how she gets to have the sport as a career and travel everywhere for motocross. It is so amazing, she is literally living my dream!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Probably racing at Gopher Dunes. I find it to be a challenging track that I hope is making me become a better rider. But if I’m being completely honest, I think every race is a can’t miss thing.

Who is your hero?

My dad, 100%. He’s always there to support me and push me to do my best. He and my mom take my brother and I to the races every weekend and he makes sure our bikes are always ready to go. I will never be able to thank him enough for everything he does.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Just to be able to go to improve my skills as much as I can and be able to go to as many races as I can. I would love to ride some more in the States.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’d say my biggest accomplishment would really just be not giving up. I always try my hardest to reach my goals and push myself to do the best I possibly can.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is just to stay determined and work hard. This sport is definitely not easy so as long as you give it your all every time you get on that bike, your riding skills will get better and better. Staying motivated is key.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

Probably because there are less opportunities for females who ride. It’s very hard to make a career out of motocross if you’re not a male.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Honestly, I’m not really sure, but I hope so. Females can be just as good as males, people just don’t always see all the hard work we girls really do.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I do, I would love to get them into the sport because it’s something that is going to be a part of my life for a long time, but it all depends on what they are interested in. I wouldn’t want to force them to do be a part of something they don’t enjoy. Hopefully, it will happen like it did with my parents, by having the kids around bikes or riding bikes early.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my family and friends who have supported me on and off the track. I would also like to thank the Solomon family for letting me go rip around on their track.