Out of the Blue | Emily Quigley | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Emily Quigley

Birthday: July 29th

Hometown: Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan

School and Grade: Grade 6

Number: 180

Bike: KX85

Race Club: SCRC

Class: Ladies, 85, Superminni

Who got you get started in racing?

My brother, Marcus, and my dad mostly.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

When I was little I was a tomboy but I always liked dresses!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto?

I think Kate Lees has paved the way for most girls that I know, me included.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The fear of getting hurt. Jumping also at the start with low confidence is hard for me!

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing the boys better because it’s competitive and a challenge!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite rider is Kennedy Lutz because she is really fast and kicks the boys’ butts!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to Kate Lees because she is a good rider, gives good tips and likes to help people.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I can never miss Weyburn and St. Lazare race!

Who is your hero?

Kate Lees.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

At the start of the season, I am going to start as fast as I left off. I also want to double the 110-foot table top in Weyburn.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Doubling the first triple in Weyburn is my biggest accomplishment so far! I was really excited to do that!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

To never give up and always encourage yourself.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

They don’t like it anymore, it gets challenging or you get hurt and confidence is not there anymore.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, very possible.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Yes, I would probably get them into motocross.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my dad, mom, Kate Lees, Trista Stadnick, Lorelie Wyatt and Brian Lees.