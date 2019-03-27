Out of the Blue | Erica Downer | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Erica Downer

Date of Birth: April 18, 1999

Hometown: Ayr, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: University of Calgary, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Number: 343

Bike: 2013 KTM 250 SX

Race Club: TVR and AMO

Class: Ladies, MX Beginner, Open Beginner

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad! Growing up we always had ATV’s, snowmobiles, and bikes. He’s a mechanic so I was always exposed to motorsports from the time I was a baby. When I decided I wanted to race a few years ago he and my mom were super supportive!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Like a lot of the girls here, a little of both. I definitely loved outside and collecting bugs but also playing with my barbies. Definitely a happy medium. I could hang with the boys but also have girly sleepovers.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto?

Ashley Fiolek and Vicki Golden definitely come to mind. But honestly, I think any girl who tries throwing her leg over a bike is an inspiration and a positive role model for other female racers.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Female racers don’t always get the support and recognition they deserve. Even at the top levels I feel as though female racers have to continuously prove that they deserve to be there as much as anyone else. So I guess the stigmatization of female racers is something I don’t feel male racers have.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Any racing is fun for me. My competitiveness definitely comes out in the guys class. I like the aggression and faster pace, but I also love the ladies class because there’s something really fun about racing with your friends. They definitely are different races but I don’t think I could pick only one.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Like I previously mentioned, Vicki Golden is a total badass (am I allowed to swear?). She has a crazy amount of talent and I think she’s a really cool person.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Honestly, no one in particular. Anyone who races has to be a little bit cool I guess.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Motopark Cup is always a good time and any race at Walton as well. Definitely my favourite tracks!

Who is your hero?

My mom is always going to be my hero. I’ve never met anyone so supportive and tough. Hi Mom!! Love you!

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

For 2019 I’m really looking forward to riding as much as I can and having as much fun as I can before I’m back to school in September!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

July of 2018 I fractured my T6 vertebrae at Motopark Cup and I knew I would be going back to Calgary in September and I really wanted to be back on the bike before I left. Maybe 2 weeks before I was going back I made it out for a few laps at The 15 Practice Track and honestly that might be a weird accomplishment but I was super excited about it.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson motocross has taught me is that it’s totally okay to fall as long as you get back up. Failing is inevitable part of life and having some resilience goes a long way.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Life gets a little harder when you get older. I guess, I would assume it’s due to wanting to have babies mostly, but I know the older I get the harder it is for me to bounce off the ground and get up every time!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I really don’t see why not! There’s definitely some talented girls on the come up and who knows! I’d love to see one some day!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I’d totally be a moto mom! If they were interested I would love to give them the chance to do whatever they like!

Who do you want to thank?

First, my mom and dad, you guys are the best! Then, FXR, D4 Performance, Fuel Clothing, and Ryno Power Supplements.