Out of the Blue | Erika Somers | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Erika Somers

Date of Birth: May 4, 2015

Hometown: Little Britain, Ontario

School/ Grade: Junior Kindergarten

Race Number: 285

Bike: PW 50, KTM SX50

Race Club(s): Burnt River, OCMC, MMRS

Class(es): PeeWee Beginner, Tykes, Girls (4-8)

This week we feature 4-year-old #285 Erika Somers from Little Britain, Ontario. | Alex Taylor photo

Tell us a little bit about how your 2019 race season went.

I started the year out on my training wheels, and with lots of practice with my mommy and daddy I was able to get rid of my training wheels halfway through the racing season. I got lots of trophies this year and even got brave enough to get on my KTM 50 at the end of the summer.

Who introduced you to the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing?

My daddy and mommy got me into racing. I have been racing since I was 2 on my PW.

When you aren’t riding/racing and not at school what do you like to do?

I like to play with Play Doh, I like to play hockey, I like to colour and read, I like to ski, I like to practice my letters and numbers, and I like to play with my brother.

Erika was able to ditch her training wheels halfway through the 2019 season. | Sandra Bain photo

Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am on the Mariposa Tim Bits hockey team and I also ski.

What is the most fun motocross event you have been to and why was it most fun?

I like to go to Motopark because I like the big jumps they have there. I like to jump my PW.

Is there someone you look up to from the track? (Male and/or female) and why?

I like to watch Kaitlyn Moxley because she is my best friend and always cheers me on and plays with me.

Watch for the future zoo keeper on her KTM SX50 in 2020. | Jim Somers photo

What is your most favourite subject in school and why?

I like to learn my letters at school because it helps me learn how to write and read.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a zoo keeper because I love animals.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mommy and daddy, my grandpa and grandma Sandra, Nanna and Poppa, my brother PJ, my auntie KK for helping me, and my uncle for always helping me up when I fall in front of him.