Out of the Blue | Eve Bourdeau | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Eve Bourdeau | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Eve Bourdeau

Birthday: September 4, 1989

Hometown: Saint-Urbain-Premier, Québec

Occupation: Emergency nurse

Number: #451

Bike:

Season 2017 / KTM 150cc

For the next season, I’ll have the chance to ride on 250cc KTM 2018.

Race Club: Challenge Québec

Classes: Women

How did you get started in racing?

My love for racing started at the tender age of five, when my enthusiastic father introduced me to this wonderful sport. I did competition until the age of fourteen. Nostalgia is the main reason why I restarted the sport of motocross this year! Also, it brings me great joy to get back on the bike!

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

When I was young, I already knew that motocross would be a major part of my life due to the fact my father is a fanatic! He loves the sport and wanted to share his passion. He encouraged and supported me in my pursuit of the finish line.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Personally, I believe it all comes down to your state of mind, regardless of gender. As long as you are passionate about the sport anyone can excel. I’m not insinuating it’s an easy sport — far from it! It’s the challenge and the adrenaline that compels me to push my limits.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

It would be to difficult to single out one pro rider. I just enjoy watching their skills at the Pro level and learning from them. All Pro riders inspire me to push the boundaries and push myself for the love of ride.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Their are various names that come to mind when I think of the pioneers of the sport. But in terms of females in Quebec I believe that it is more of collective challenge amongst us, meaning we all push each other to excel and further this amazing sport.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Jérémy Pronovost is probably my favourite Canadian rider. He has good technique and bright future in motocross. Not only is he great rider he his also a humble person who I enjoy watching his progress and success.

What is your favourite track and why?

I like the tracks that incorporate natural elements such as valleys. I thoroughly enjoy Ste-Julie, one of the largest circuits in Quebec.

Who is your hero?

Jolene Van Vugt. She is one of the most accomplished female athletes in extreme sports.

What are your goals for this season?

I aspire to finish in the top 5 for women’s division ‘’B’’ at Challenge Québec, improve my overall riding, but specifically I want to improve my take off from the gate.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I participated to the ‘’Super Motocross Valvoline’’ (category Pee Wee 50cc) in 1995 and 1996. Good memories. And I won my championship in the women’s division ‘’C’’ at Challenge Québec.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part is the challenge itself. Motocross is a very technical sport with a lot of risks associated with it, so when the adrenaline is pumping I’m at my best. I also love the motocross crew, it’s really an extension of family.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I enjoy activities that incorporate the great outdoors such as road trips to go camping and fishing in the summer. When the chill of winter sets in I enjoy hitting the slopes and carving fresh trails with my snowboard. I just like adventures in general.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

The important thing is to have a partner who is supportive and wants you to succeed. Someone that believes in you and what you are doing. I do need a man to be active in order to keep up with me! I am attracted to men that are physically active and excel in the domain. It doesn’t have to be motocross but it would be a bonus to ride together.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

When I have children I would like to introduce them to motocross in hope that they develop the same passion and love for the sport. Let’s keep the family tradition going. Thanks, Dad!

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank Grégoire Sport, Motovan, Club Proform, Evo suspension, KTM Canada, Smith Optics, my mentor and my coach, my dad, Alain, and Mike Roy.