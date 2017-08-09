Out of the Blue | Frédérique Boulet | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Frédérique Boulet

Birthday: 19 Février, 1993

Hometown: Montmagny, Qc

School and Grade: University student to be a teacher in high school

Number: 194

Bike: 2012 Suzuki Rmz-250

Race Club: SXQC

Classes: Ladies Initiation – Ladies open

How did you get started in racing?

Last year, I met people that became my friends along the summer and they were racing in the SXQC’s series. I was going to the races to watch them, but I knew it would feel better to be at the gate. So at the end of the summer, I tried my first race and it felt so good.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Not really, I didn’t know much about motocross at first. I bought my first bike at 19 years old. I didn’t know I would fall in love with it after all.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, I don’t think so, girls are competitive and if you look at girls like Eve Brodeur you know females can be as good as a guy. Girls can be as good as any guy with passion and hard work.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I would say Ken Roczen, but I’ll use his name in another question, so I will say that Eli Tomac is one of my favourites. He is fast and he worked really hard this year to get to the top next to Ryan Dungey. I think he is really good at what he does and he puts a lot of work in it.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Eve Brodeur is definitely a really good model. She has self-confidence and she is a really good athlete. I think she probably gave the interest to some other girls.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Cole Thompson is an incredible athlete. I saw him racing last year in Deschambault and his talent blinded me.

What is your favorite track and why?

911 X-Park is probably my favourite track because it challenges me in many ways. The track is huge and it was created by one of the best. It takes you technique to get through every part of it, but I also like to try

different tracks because that makes me better to face different type of tracks.

Who is your hero?

Ken Roczen is the one. He is the person I wish I was. He is stronger than anyone I know. He was already training when he was still in hospital after his crash. He wants to be back on top and he would do anything he has to do to get back where he was. I think this is amazing to see someone working so hard to be the best at what he does.

What are your goals for this season?

I really want to improve my technique so I could be faster. I also want to practice my starts so I don’t waste time. Good starts are really important in races.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I guess my biggest accomplishment is to always push back my fears. I mean motocross can be dangerous sometimes, so I always have to push my limits of the edge and I think this is pretty great.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Motocross is a second family and seeing them at races is so great. The adrenaline is also one of the best part of it, it feel so good. It’s almost like a drug.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I have three jobs so I work a lot, but I really like to spend time with my family and people I care about, but I guess I also like to go at the track and practice.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

Actually, I just think it’s important to have someone that is interested by what you do. He doesn’t have to be a motocross racer, but he has to know about motocross. It would be weird to have a boyfriend that can’t even make the difference between a two and a four-strokes.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Definitely, YES! I think this sport is challenging and makes you learn about yourself. It shows you how strong you can be and how persistent you have to be to perform. I want that for my children. Although, if they don’t like it, I won’t be one of those parents forcing there kids in their own passion.

Who do you want to thank?

The first person I want to thank is my boyfriend. Thank you to be there at the gate, to clean my bike when I’m done (lucky girl, I know), to support me, to be proud of every little accomplishments and to live this

with me. Then, there are all the sponsors that are incredibly important when you are a motocross racer. This sport is crazy expensive so I would like to thank PanicRev, Groupe Satir Productions, Aliments Mont-Bec Inc., les hôtels l’Oiselière, Forage Denis Proulx and René Samson Inc.