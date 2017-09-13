Out of the Blue | Hailey Coleman | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Hailey Coleman



Birthday: June 3, 2000



Hometown: Courtice, ON



School and Grade: Courtice Secondary School, Grade 12



Number: 191



Bike: YZ250F



Race Club: OCMC



Classes: Ladies



How did you get started in racing?

I grew up always having my dad’s bike in my garage and going out with him on a four-wheeler at any chance I got, starting at 3 years old. When I was 11, I decided I wanted to give dirt bikes a try.



As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

I knew riding was something I liked to do, but I never thought I would develop such a passion for it.



Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Not at all. A lot of the boys encourage the girls more than anything. There are segregated classes for females but there are no rules or restrictions stating that girls cannot ride in “boy” classes.



Who is your favourite rider and why?

Cole Thompson. He is a Canadian rider that has worked the majority of his life to get where he is today.



Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Jolene Van Vugt has proven that any girl can be surprising and have just as much or more skill than some boys out there.



What is your favourite track and why?

Motopark, because it has a little bit of everything and is suitable for all ages and skills.



What are your goals for this season?

To have an all around better performance, speed, style, and comfort.



What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The friendships and r elationships I have created with everyone. The motocross community really is like a second family.



What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I have a part time job, and still attend school, but any spare time I do get I like to spend with my friends, and going for rides on friends’ tracks.



Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

It isn’t mandatory but it is hard to explain how deep of a passion and lifestyle it is to someone that has never experienced it.



If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Absolutely! I have a 7-year-old sister that I love to watch and help improve. It’s so rewarding to be able to teach and encourage the next generation of motocross riders.



Who do you want to thank?