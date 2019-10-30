Out of the Blue | Hailey Johnson | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Hailey Johnson

Date of Birth: June 4th 2001

Hometown: Courtice, Ontario

Occupation: Retail

Race Number: 145

Bike: 2019 Yamaha 250f

Race Club(s): MMRS, AMO & Triple crown

Class(es): Ladies Pro & 250 Junior

This week we feature #145 Hailey Johnson from Courtice, Ontario. | Photo supplied

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

Westen Wrozyna and Cameron Wrozyna used to be my neighbours when I was younger. A huge thank you goes out to them for getting me involved with moto. Me and my brother’s jaws would drop every time we saw their dirt bikes in the garage. And, well, that’s where it all began when my dad came home one day with a bike, it was like love at first sight, I swear.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Yes, I truly believe Eve Brodeur has paved the way for all girls to be successful. She motivates other women to always do their best and never give up. A lot of us most definitely look up to her in all good ways.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Yes, most definitely. Us women put our whole heart into this sport and we don’t really get the same respect as the boys. We travel all over, work our butts off, pull this money out of our own pocket, and in the end the women aren’t able to make this a career like the boys can. I made a huge post talking more into detail about this topic, so head over to my Instagram @hailjohnson for more details.

Hailey looks up to Eve Brodeur on and off the track. | Mao Ouyang photo

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Again, I would have to say Eve Brodeur because she’s so passionate about the sport and she puts so much hard work into it and you can tell it pays off. She gives great advice and she’s the girl to keep your eyes on in the coming years.

Who is your favourite male rider and why?

Colton Facciotti. He won 9 of 9 championships and rode amazing the past 6 years and his whole career. He’s a true legend and someone I look up to.

Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

No, not at the moment. Growing up I did gymnastics and I played soccer for several years. I decided to drop both because my schedule was just too full. I try and go to the gym at least 3 times a week to stay motivated.

What is your favourite track/kind of dirt to ride on and why?

My favourite track would have to be Motopark. They are always changing the track up to make it different and more fun. I definitely prefer hard pack because that’s where I usually do my best.

What event do you look forward to most and every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

This year I did the 4 east rounds for the women’s nationals. I enjoyed meeting new people and doing something different. Now that I did that I look forward to doing that again and maybe, hopefully, going out west.

Hailey (right) with Kelcey Jones. | DMX photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My mom and dad are both my heroes. From the time I was a little girl to now my parents have always encouraged me to go after my dreams, to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be, and reminded me to be grateful for everything that I have. They both work their butt off to allow me to keep doing what I love. They always make sure I have everything I need to get to the races every weekend.

I probably don’t remind them enough that I am so thankful for everything they do for me, and for all of the life lessons they have taught me. My parents are my role models.

Did you achieve the goals you set for the 2019 race season?

Yes!!!! Going into the 2019 season I didn’t really set many goals for myself. I kinda just went into the season with a clear mind and told myself to just have “FUN.” Making goals for myself just doesn’t seem to ever work out and when I do I always seem to fail them, so the whole “setting goals” never goes as planned.

I finished top 3 at the Madoc Nationals, I finished just outside top 15 in the Rockstar Triple Crown series, and then to finish off the year I finished first overall in fall series at MMRS.

What are your plans/goals for the 2020 race season?

We don’t really have a set plan but I would like to do the west and east rounds of the Triple Crown series. My goals are to finish top 10 to get a ladies national number. And lastly have fun and be safe.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

This year, I finished my season with first overall. I also finished the east Triple Crown series just outside 15th place.

Watch for Hailey to be pitting possibly in both the west and the east in 2020. | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing / off road has taught you so far?

Discipline, motivation, dedication and hard work pay off. Never ever give up, Ladies and Gentlemen.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! This sport will forever be in my life and I would love to give my kids the opportunity my parents gave me. But in the end, only if they want to. I would never pressure them into the sport but it would be pretty damn cool.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad for everything they do, I would not be here without them, CJ customs, MD distributions, MMRS (John & Jean Maguire), TP contracting, FXR, and everyone else, Thank you.

Last but not least Jeff MoConkey for everything he did for us ladies. You will always look down on us and I hope we all make you proud. RIP

Editor’s Note: This edition of ‘Out of the Blue’ marks our first in the post Jeff McConkey era. Jeff would be happy to know that his friend, Jensen Amyotte, is stepping in and carrying the torch for Women’s Motocross here on Direct Motocross.

