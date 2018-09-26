Out of the Blue | Heather Chalifoux | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Heather Chalifoux

Date of Birth: March 26, 1997

Hometown: Sherwood Park, AB

School and Grade or Occupation: Hydrovac Operator

Number: 785

Bike: 2018 CRF250R

Race Club: Alberta Oldtimer Motocross &, Alberta Dirt Riders Association

Class: Ladies A

Who got you get started in racing?

I started racing last summer from one of my dad’s friends who used to be a part of AOTMX for years. He pointed me in the right direction to get my dad and me racing. From then on, I have had incredible support from my family and fellow racers to encourage my success in racing.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

When I was little, I was definitely more of a ‘tomboy.’ From being raised on a farm, my parents raised me to be rough and tumble and to get back up whenever I fall. There was no crying, I had to be “tough as nails” (What my mom always used to tell me).

I also grew up with an older brother that didn’t let me get away with anything. He taught me how to stand up for myself and, even though we used to fight a lot, I’m grateful for the tough love because it shaped me into a strong independent woman.

I still loved being a girl and dressing up as a princess playing with my stuffed animals and Barbies, but whenever I got the chance, I would shove my stuffed animals into my handlebars and head out riding.

“As I get older, my dad might not always have my hand, but he always has my back.”

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

This year for the Triple Crown series, Kennedy Lutz came out first place over all for the Western Canadian Women’s Motocross National Series. I look up to her a lot because she tries her hardest and puts her heart and soul into her racing and it pays off. It gives me hope that one day I could get into the top 10 and race alongside her. She paves a path for me and gives me hope that my racing career can go far so I can only imagine what she does for other girls in my same position.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Racers, in general, face obstacles constantly, some worse than others, but we all find a way to defeat those obstacles. But it seems like once you get on the line, all your worries fly away and all you’re focused on is the bike underneath of you.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing against both the girls and the boys. The boys tend to be more aggressive and don’t let off for anything. If you are in their way they will firmly take their line. To race with the boys, you definitely can not be scared and have to have an aggressive side, otherwise they will push you off the track if you don’t fight back.

The ladies don’t tend to do that as much, but the aggression and competition is definitely still there and takes a lot to compete against. They are both great competitors and helps build skill racing with the boys as well as the girls.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Megan Arnemann is for sure my favorite female rider because of her great sportsmanship and her amazing ability to ride. I feel like I have improved a lot within a year and I am able to keep up to Megan. The battles we have are so much fun and at the end of every race we are fist bumping and laughing having a great time. It’s competition on the track but as soon as we cross that checkered flag we are friends enjoying what we both love to do. It’s awesome having a female racer I look up to so much and am able to race alongside with all season.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to my Honda Extreme teammate Tyler Chopyk because he is one of the greatest supporters of motocross in Alberta. He spends countless hours at tracks all over the province every weekend, truly giving 110%. He is encouraging of everyone at all skill levels and he devotes the same energy and enthusiasm with kids as he does with adults. I hope one day I will be able to whip my bike just like Tyler.

Do you have a ‘can’t miss’ race or event that you try to attend every season?

To me, every race is a ‘can’t miss’ race. I find races every weekend anywhere in Alberta just so I can get as much seat time in as possible within a season. AOTMX series is big for me because it’s a great time for my dad and I to go out riding and have bonding time between father and daughter.

The people at AOTMX are so amazing, it’s like one big race family. Everyone is there to help each other out whether it’s giving you a tip or even lending you a bike if yours is having issues. The vibe is so strong it’s a great atmosphere to be in so I attend every race that they host.

Who is your hero?

My father will always be my hero. From day one, I’ve always looked up to him and I always will. As I get older, my dad might not always have my hand, but he always has my back. He’s the one who taught me sacrifice and bravery, never to back down from a challenge, and to always keep my head up. Everything I know about dirt biking came from him. He took the time to share all of his knowledge with me and watch me use that information to succeed. The greatest gift he has ever given me is his time. Whenever I need it, he is there. My dad is my mechanic, my driver, my coach, my sponsor, my pit crew, my riding buddy, my #1 fan and my hero!

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My plan for the 2019 season is to race in the Triple Crown series and hopefully make the top 10! I know if I put my mind to it and train all winter, there will be no doubt that I will have the potential to do it.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I have many accomplishments within this last year that I never thought would be possible. I made a point to race every single weekend since May until the snow flies and I still plan on doing ice races in the winter. Since I have had so much seat time this year compared to others, I managed to become first in overall points for Ladies A, AOTMX which I feel is my biggest accomplishment to date.

I never thought that so soon I could make it to first place and top 5 in ADRA but with a fair amount of drive and ambition, it proves that you can accomplish anything if you work hard enough for it.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I have learned so many great lessons in motocross, it never ceases to amaze me how just when you think you got it down, you learn something new. The biggest lesson I have learned through my time of being on the track is stand your ground. Don’t let the riders behind you intimidate you or the ones coming in beside you to take your line. Stand your ground and force yourself to be the boss. It’s all about how bad you want it, take what’s yours and don’t worry about what’s happening behind you.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I believe that motocross is a directed towards it being a men’s sport. That’s how it started off to be and as

the years went on more and more ladies started to join the sport. It takes a tough chick to be able to sit on

that bike and go hard for a full 15 minutes with so much intimidation, nerves and adrenaline inside them, let alone be pushed around by the boys.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I do believe it is possible because one day I hope it will be me. My dream is to one day race Supercross and it’s not an unrealistic goal. With all my support that I have as well as my improvements, one day I can potentially be a female Supercross champion. I think that since more and more females are starting to join the sport, Supercross will allow ladies to start racing in the next few years.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

You better believe it! Whether it’s a boy or a girl, I would love to show and teach them everything I know about riding, just like what my parents did for me. I am so grateful my parents threw me on a bike as young as I was; I hope my children will one day thank me as well.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my family for always having my back and full support! My dad (Wes) for always coming to the track with his camper and trailer to haul our stuff around, always willing to come with me to ride, and always putting in a great deal of time and effort to share his skill and knowledge. My mom (Shelley) for taking amazing pictures, for being my behind the scenes support crew and always showing me her utmost support and encouragement. My boyfriend (Chase) for watching me and coaching me along the way as well as being my number 1 fan. My friends for willing to take time out of their day to stand alongside the track in the dust just to watch me fly by while they are yelling and screaming. I can always count on these people to help me pick my spirits up when in need.

I would also like to thank my sponsors: RPM Racing Products and FXR for the support for my 2018 racing season. You all rock!