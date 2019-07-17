Out of the Blue | Isabella Flamand | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Isabella Flamand

Date of Birth: September 28th, 2001

Hometown: St-Flavien, QC

School and Grade or Occupation: I am currently in a mechanical class and I work part-time in a grocery store.

Number: 468

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: Challenge Quebec

Class: Ladies B

This week we feature #468 Isabella Flamand from St-Flavien, Quebec. | Photo by Mom

Who got you started in racing?

He is a friend of mine who had a CRF150. I learned in 2 hours what he had learned in 2 years. This is where I knew I was made for this sport.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I would say that I was more ‘tomboy.’ I have 2 brothers older than me so I lived in a family made especially of boys. But, during special event or any evening, I was rather girly girl.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

I believe that all women can be a model for everyone in the world of motocross. It depends on what you have as a goal and what you want to accomplish.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Fitness plays a very important role between female and male. When it’s time to [pick] the bike up because we’ve fallen, it’s a bit more difficult. We only need to work harder.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I do not often have the opportunity to run against boys but I like to ride with them more than with girls. It gives me another challenge because most

of the time they are a lot stronger than me so I have give more to follow them.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I do not really have a favourite female rider. I admire them all as much. Watching them roll, I told myself that one day I will be able to follow them.

Isabella just started riding a couple years ago, but is progressing quickly. | Radical Pixel Photography photo

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

The racer I look up is Marvin Musquin. Indeed, because of his personal history and what he accomplished as a victory like the world championship, etc.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

The event that I’ll try to never miss every year is the national amateur ECAN at Deschambault and the national Rockstar Energy. This is the place where I can show what I can do to everyone.

Who is your hero?

My hero is James Stewart. He drove to win, he rolled to life to death. He loves motocross so much, it’s his job after all.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My goals for this year is to finish in the top 5 of Ladies B and top 15 at national ECAN.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Because I’m just starting out, my biggest accomplishment was to make my first Ladies C podium in the beginning of 2019 at Ste-Julie, QC. I had never finished a race all the way on my 2 wheels before. (laughs)

James Stewart is her hero. | Pierre Chamberland photo

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing has taught

you so far?

The biggest lesson I learned in this sport was the perseverance. Even if you fall, you have to get up and start again until you get it right and that’s how you get better.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think female racers leave motocross earlier because they think more about the future and safety than males racers. They want to either go to school or build a family while the boys mature later and think more about the pleasure of motocross.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross

champion?

I think it’s possible but very little female racer has the courage to go there. Many of the female racers put their priority elsewhere after a while. I hope, however, that a women is one day champion of the Supercross.

Watch for Isabella at the ECAN and the Women’s National. | Richard Séguin photo

If you ever have children, will they be Motocross racers?

They will be of course motocross racers if they want to join my passion, but I will never force them to run just to please me.

Who do you want to thank?

My parents!! Gas Isoud1, Services sanitaires fortier, Midifor, FXR, Formaboots, PWR graphic, Usana associé indépendant, Sport tardif, Académie moto-x, Procolor St-Agapit.