Out of the Blue | Isabella Morgan | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Isabella Morgan

Date of Birth: June 28, 2008

Hometown: Barrie, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: Andrew Hunter, grade 6

Race Number: 92

Bike: Kawasaki 85

Race Club: Burnt River, AMO, MMRS

Classes: Ladies A, Ladies B, 85cc (7-11) Boys

This week, we feature #92 Isabella Morgan from Barrie, Ontario. | Steve Mohr Visuals photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad introduced me to motocross when I was 9 turning 10, but have ridden trails with him since I was 3 1/2 years old.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Boys tend to have more stamina than girls do, and girls often get underestimated and go unnoticed because they are girls.

Tell us what it’s like to race against the boys? Is it different for you than racing against the girls?

It’s more fun to race against the boys. It’s more challenging and helps me get better to race against people who are bigger/stronger/better than me.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Tomboy.

Her inspirations/heroes are Brooke Greenlaw and Kevin Sullivan | @tinchan photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Ryan Villopoto.

What is your favourite track and why?

Burnt River, because that is where I began my moto racing career.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Moto Park Cup.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Brooke Greenlaw and Kevin Sullivan.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers, why do you think that is?

Females in the MX industry seem to go unnoticed, and therefore don’t accrue sponsorships or esteem like males do.

Motocross has taught Isabella “how to keep a positive attitude through the highs and lows of racing, and always remaining humble when I win.” | @speedmediapr photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

My 2019 race season:

1. MP Cup Championship: 1st place overall Ladies B, 3rd place overall 85cc (7-11)

2. Burnt River Championship: 1st place overall Ladies A, 1st place overall 85cc

3. MMRS Championship: 1st place overall 85cc

4. MMRS Madoc National: 2nd place overall girls (9-16), 3rd place Ladies B in last moto of 3 moto format

5. AMO Moto Park: 2nd place overall Ladies B

My 2020 race season plans:

I was planning on attending Burnt River, MMRS, Moto Park Cup as I did last year and then to attend Walton TransCan for the first time in my career, but Covid-19 has put a stop to my plans so far. I will continue to practice and get as much seat time as possible in the meantime.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments so far are placing first in Moto Park Cup Ladies B, placing 3rd in Moto Park Cup (7-11) Boys, and placing 2nd in Madoc National (9-16) Girls.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

How to keep a positive attitude through the highs and lows of racing, and always remaining humble when I win.

Isabella hopes to be a Pro racer in 5 years, so let’s hope we get back to racing soon. | @speedmediapr photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I want to be racing professionally in 5 years.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Burnt River Off Road Facility, UA Local 46, OGS Optics, Compound 138, Auto Trim Barrie, FXR, WestPier, Kick Ass Certified, St.Onge Racing, Laporte Designs, Team LTD, 2060 4th Ave, Ride Industries, No Limit Power Sports, Paul Sadlon GMC, MD Distribution, Natty Seats, BC Beanies, New2You Tire, Team 92, and most of all my mom and dad for making all of this happen, and a Huge shoutout to my three trainers, Brooke Greenlaw and Kevin Sullivan of the Burnt River Off Road Facility, as well as Steve Shore of Compound 138.