Out of the Blue | Jackie Riess | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Jackie Riess

Date of Birth: February 17th

Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN

School and Grade or Occupation: I just finished my B.S. in Biology with a concentration in Biomedical Science and a minor in Chemistry, but really I’m just living in my van and riding dirt bikes.

Number: #297 in Canada, but #27 at home.

Bike: 2018 KTM 150 SX

Race Club: MRC Triple Crown Series & AMA District 23

Class: WMX

This week we feature Minnesota rider #297 Jackie Riess. | Bigwave photo

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was more so a mix of both and still am!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto or Off Road?

Mary McGee. If you haven’t heard of her, she was recently inducted into the AMA hall of fame in 2018. She was one of the first women to race off-road, and competed in the Baja 500 alone in 1975. Pretty rad if you ask me.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The lovely menstrual cycle!

Jackie’s heroes are Ashley Fiolek and Lindsey Bradley. | Isaiah Reid @imoto_films photo

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

It’s honestly more fun to beat guys, but I enjoy the camaraderie in the women’s class.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Ashley Fiolek. I think it’s so cool that she rides based on feeling, rather than hearing, the bike. And she rips!



Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Right now I really look up to Jordan Jarvis and Hannah Hodges. I find their drive to compete at the professional level to be inspiring.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I’ve been to the Millville pro national almost every year since I was about 5. This year was the first one I’d missed in a long time, since I was competing at the Canadian nationals.

Who is your hero?

Lindsey Bradley, another solo privateer.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Since the 2019 season has recently come to a close, I hope to be able to return to the series in 2020 and improve upon my 7th place finish in the East.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments have been qualifying for Loretta’s four times and finishing 7th in WMXE this year.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

I’ve learned the importance of surrounding yourself with supportive friends and family.

Jackie hopes to be back in Canada in 2020. | Isaiah Reid @imoto_films photo

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I believe it’s difficult for women to make a living in this sport, so many pursue other options to support themselves. However, this isn’t always the case, and I have known numerous women who remain involved in the sport through their lifetime.



Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t see why not.

If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers?

If they want to be! I believe there are many valuable lessons learned in the sport.



Who do you want to thank?

Though I’ve been traveling solo for the past six weeks, there have been many people that have supported me, some even without meeting me. I’d like to thank my parents, Jesse & Angela John, Randall Ross, Tom Greig, Dawn McClintock, the Gaynor family, the Brodeur family, the Rockstar OTSFF team, as well as Greig Racing, FXR, two7 designs, 100%, Crosstown Cycle, Dunlop, Acerbis, EVS, Ride MN, & Twin Air.