Out of the Blue | Jamie Secord Abate | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Jamie Secord Abate | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jamie Secord Abate

Date of Birth: March 18, 1985

Hometown: Newmarket, ON

School and Grade or Occupation: Currently studying massage therapy, Owner of Maple Landscape

Number: 18

Bike: YZ 125, Husky 510smr

Race Club: Amo

Class: Ladies A, Vet 30+

Who got you get started in racing?

Ultimately, I decided it was a direction I wanted to take my riding in after being at the track and seeing how much fun it could be!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Always trying to keep up with my big bro, and always into the “boy” sports.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

Jolene Van Vugt and Ashley Fiolek are two I think have made a mark for sure.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Yes, for sure, having to be good at riding and still look good doing it! Hahaha

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I think both present different challenges. Racing the girls I definitely feel more in my element so to speak.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I think Kassie Boone is pretty badass.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Justin Barcia, because of how far he’s come. As well as Eli Tomac, he’s just an animal ! Love the aggressive style he has.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Deschambault National, if they have it there this year, was amazing. The track is just sick.

Who is your hero?

My dad. I’ve watch him overcome so much adversity in life, being in a wheelchair, and still manage to give my brother and me everything when we were kids.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Train, race, improve, learn.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Doing the National at Deschambault and finishing both motos intact. Torn knee and all.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

How to slow down and really focus on my own progress. Also, the value in supporting others.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

The whole career and making money at it aspect. Maybe starting a family or being the supporting partner to another racer, which is commendable in itself!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Hopefully, one day, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I would love that, if my daughter wanted to, or even just ride for fun.

Who do you want to thank?

Direct Motocross for giving us girls the chance to voice our opinions, my friends and fellow riders who have been so encouraging, and St.Onge Recreation for their exceptional service !