Out of the Blue | Jan Campbell | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jan Campbell

Date of Birth: October 28th, 1981

Hometown: Tisdale, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Number: 33

Bike: 2019 250 xc-f

Race Club: AMSA – Alberta Moto Sport Association

Class: Ladies Intermediate

Who got you get started in racing?

Blair Kultgen , “Bunkie.” We met him on the trails at Old Man and he took the time to show us his favourite trails. He invited us to race the Crowsnet XC; it was put on by Dave French from A&E Racing and was considered the hardest race of the year. It was an amazing experience, every person we met was so friendly and fun to be around I was hooked.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Tomboy. I grew up on a cattle operation in Saskatchewan and there was always something to do or get into. Best memories are heading down dirt roads or having naps with our herd bull Eiger. I was forever sticky or dirty.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Danika White!!! Not only does she dominate the holeshots, she handles the track with the boys and then jumps into the single track with perfect flow. I am so blessed to have her as my best friend and riding partner!

Danika and Meg Palin started Surfinberms a few years ago it has since grown into a local favourite.

Surfinberms was Danika’s vision of providing a fun and save environment for girls to hang out and work on their skills. Since our first event we have seen riders achieve goals they never thought possible, including signing up for clinics and races. Some of our favourite memories are seeing women get on a bike for the first time. We are constantly brainstorming new and fun ideas such as ladies rides at the Wild Rose Motocross Track in Calgary and at the Palin Training Facility.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Men are naturally stronger than women, therefore are able to perform at a higher performance level than women, but if your having fun that’s all that matters.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing the girls. We are all great friends and if I’m going to lose I would rather lose against one of my friends. The only thing better than winning is seeing one of my friends win.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

All the ladies who ride and are happy to be out there! My area has a high concentration of dedicated riders, each in their own stage of the biking journey! I admire Melissa Harten for her never ending race grin and dirt-staches. Shelby Turner and Lexi Pechout for their wide range of skills and domination. Jannie Devin Lamontagne for her utter fearlessness. Almedia Swatzky and Suzanne Pelletier for their style and class on and off the course and Kristen Broderick for her dedication to the sport and never ever giving up.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

The Pro riders in AMSA. It’s a talented and varied class. The year-end points battles are always neck in neck. Mitch Brown at Enduro Promotions and Dirtbikenews.ca publishes fantastic race reports which keep you on the edge of your seat. The group carry themselves in a very professional manner and are helpful on and off the course. Such as Pete Keeping who stopped his race to stay with an injured racer. Jason Schrage, along with his beautiful wife, Brittany, run the Junior Red Riders program for kids and adults wanting to learn how to ride. Kevin Pelletier who always has a smile and a few words of encouragement but is a force to be reckoned with on the course.

Do you have a ‘can’t miss’ race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Porcupine Hills XC organized by the Lethbridge Motorcycle Club. This is Round 1 of the AMSA and the weather plays a big factor in the race. Keith Routley, John Bader and crew put on a very well-organized race which sets the tone for the rest of the year. It’s the perfect combination of flowy and technical sections.

Who is your hero?

My parents and family. They immigrated in 1975 from Holland to Saskatchewan. No English, two toddlers and no support. They were able to learn English from watching Sesame Street and other kids’ programs. I grew up watching my mom work hard beside my dad seeding, calving etcetera and then going inside to cook, and clean. I see that continue with my brother and his amazing wife Erin, the kids work so hard but I don’t think they even realize it’s work.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I am so excited for the 2019 season to start and just have fun! AMSA has eight races scheduled this year, including the Tombstone Hare scramble, which is organized by Melissa Harten, Stephen Foord, my husband, Wes Campbell, and myself. A race hasn’t been held in this area for many years and we are excited to showcase our hard work.

As mentioned, we have many SurfinBerm events planned throughout the year, we are thankful to work with the Wild Rose Motocross Association and one night a week one track is open to women only. We also have a full day event at the Palin Training Facility which includes a scenic motocross and single track nestled in the foothills. I enjoy participating in Stephen Foord’s Enduro Clinics as well as Shelby Turner’s yearly event.

My goal is to qualify for the 2019 Promation National Enduro Championship which consists of national rounds in Alberta and British Columbia and then the 3-day Promation Corduroy Enduro in Ontario.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I am happy that I haven’t received a DNF yet, but that’s also because my husband has my bike in perfect running condition. I am so proud to be part of the Blackfoot racing family and Fox Canada. It truly is an honour to be part of such a great moto family! The amount of hard work, passion and dedication each person puts into racing is so inspiring.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Keep life light. As soon as you start over-thinking or put to much pressure on yourself things start to unravel. Enjoy the journey.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I don’t think they are leaving the sport but rather continually pushing themselves and seeking out challenging

adventures. Such as Candace Duchscher who absolutely floors me with her abilities sledding in the back country or Alyssa Bruce who has been dedicating hours of seat time in mountain biking and competing very successfully.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I would like too see it happen, We are constantly seeing women push themselves in all sports.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

If I was to have children, I would just want them to be happy and healthy.

Who do you want to thank?

I’d like to thank my family and my amazing husband Wes and the whole moto community! Blackfoot Motosports and the entire gang who work there, especially Casey Johnston who no matter the how busy makes time to look after my orders, Fox Head Canada and Ryno Power.