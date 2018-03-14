Out of the Blue | Jasmine Gelowitz | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jasmine Gelowitz

Birthday: November 23 1994

Hometown: Regina, SK

Occupation: Payment Service Officer at Service Canada

Number: 313

Bike: KX250f

Race Club: SCRC

Class: Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

By the time my boyfriend and I got together, he had been racing for four years. After about two years watching, I got tired of sitting in the pits and the stands so I got a bike and started to ride. I did my first race in 2015 when a couple of the other ladies saw my bike in the trailer and asked why I didn’t race. Then, I did my first almost full season in 2016.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Both. I grew up playing with make-up, wearing skirts and dresses and going to dance classes, but, on the weekends, I was on the golf course, at the rink, or riding my quad with my dad.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I don’t think there’s one female. I think it’s taken a whole bunch of females from all over the world paving the way and I don’t think women in moto have gone as far as they can go. I think all current female riders who are promoting moto are still paving the way so younger girls are not judged as harshly or expected to be slower.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Girl brain. A lot of the girls I know who ride say the same thing, “I think too much and I can’t get out of my head.” Boys are generally more reckless and less likely to think things through which makes them faster. Every time I go up to a jump and let off it’s my girl brain saying, “You could crash.”

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I’ve never raced the boys! So, for now, the girls but once I’m more comfortable on the 250 I plan to race/beat the boys!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I don’t have one in particular. I think every female that rides is someone to look up to because moto is such a male dominated sport.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Chad Reed. He has a family and still shows up every weekend! He hasn’t let his age or people saying he should stop get to him. He made a decision to do what he loves for the sake of himself and I really admire that.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Carlyle because of the track.

Who is your hero?

My younger cousin, Shailynn. She has a condition called spinal muscular atrophy and doesn’t let that stop her from doing anything. Her determination to live her life to the fullest and be happy no matter what is something that I strive for.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Get more comfortable on the 250, race all the SCRC rounds while helping to run the series, do the back double in Carlyle, and, in general, crush everything life throws at me.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My university degree would be my biggest personal accomplishment. Moto-wise getting back on the bike after I dislocated my knee last season and had every reason to quit.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

No matter what happens, there will always be people there rooting for you and wanting you to get back on the bike.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

Families. It is hard to have a family and race. Also, girl brain. The over-thinking and “what happens if I’m seriously injured and can’t fulfill my obligations?”

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

No. Anatomically, women don’t have the ability to be as fast as men. It’s not just motocross where this is the case but there are a lot [of things] women can do that men can’t!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

Professionals, probably not. I will let my children try moto but it is their decision on if they want to continue or not.

Who do you want to thank?

My mom and dad for everything they do for me, both in life and moto. My boyfriend for getting me into a sport we can both do and enjoy. Kate Lees for everything she does for moto and for me as a friend. Moose Mountain Leisure for my bike and M7 Designs for graphics. Finally, all of the ladies in the SCRC Ladies Class for being the best girls to be around on and off the track!