Out of the Blue | Jeannie-Mai Dumas | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jeannie-Mai Dumas



Birthday: November 30, 1992



Hometown: Drummondville, Qc



Occupation: Physical Education teacher



Number: 401



Bike: Yamaha yz125



Race Club: Challenge Quebec



Classes: Women

How did you get started in rac ing?

I started three years ago. I rac ed in Endurocross because it w as my first year doing motocross and I really liked it. Then this ye ar I wanted to change to MX so this is my first seas on in the championship of Challenge Quebec.



As a little girl, did you ever ex pect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No, as a little girl I never expected to ride someday motocross. I was afraid of this kind of sport. And I think at that time I didn’t know what motocross was, so… (Laughs)



Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

I don’t think it’s harder for female to compete in thi s sport. Every year there are girls who want to try this sport because of a boyfriend, a member of family, or a friend . So yes, it’s a harder sport but when you want something eve rything can be possible.



Who is your favourite rider and why?

I think my favourite rider is Ken Roczen because first he is cute (Laughs). No really, I like this rider because he w ork harder every year to be in the top of is shape. And when he’s injured he conti nued to be happy and doing everything he wants. He’s not just a Pro rider, he enjoys life and that’s what I really love about this guy.



What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Tim Tremblay because he is focusin g on his season during the summ er and winter and he always works hard on the track and off track.



What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Deschamba ult because it’s a long track and and it’s sand , I like tough track. But I also like X-Town because it has long streches and it’s easier to learn how to jump but it’s too far for me and that’s why I don’t go ther e often.

Who is your hero?

My hero is Marianne Brodeur because she was talented, she always did her maximum and she improved rapidly. She was my fr iend and she will always be my hero xxx.

What are your goals for next season?

For the next year, my goal is to b e faster and better when it’s time to jump (Laughs).

What are your biggest accompli shments?

My biggest accomplishment is to win the third place in woman C this year. It was my first season in MX, so I’m really happy because I missed 2 races because of an injury, but I continued to the end.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I really like going to the races because I find my friends every weekend. Because it’s not just a sport, it’s a moment to share our passion with lots of people we love.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I enjoy the time with people who are reall y important to me. I do all the summer activities that I can’t do when I’m at the races like going in a boat, to the beach, to the gym and more.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

No, it’s just a bonus. He just has to understand that I will be at the track every weekend. But he can help me and come with me because it’s more fun when we are not alone, when you have someone who comes with you at the gat e and encourages you.

If you ever have children, wil l they be motocross racers?

Yes, if they want to it will be cool to have the same family passion.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank all my sponsors who always be there for me: Moto Sport 100limites, Importations Thibault, Scott, Groupe Myo Concept, Savon JVR. All my friends who encourage me every time, my family and my boyfriend because without him my summer would not be the sam e.