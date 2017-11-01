Out of the Blue | Jeannie-Mai Dumas | Schrader’s
By Jeff McConkey
Name: Jeannie-Mai Dumas
Birthday: November 30, 1992
Hometown: Drummondville, Qc
Occupation: Physical Education teacher
Number: 401
Bike: Yamaha yz125
Race Club: Challenge Quebec
Classes: Women
This week, we feature Quebec racer, #401 Jeannie-Mai Dumas. | Dumas photo
How did you get started in racing?
I started three years ago. I raced in Endurocross because it was my first year doing motocross and I really liked it. Then this year I wanted to change to MX so this is my first season in the championship of Challenge Quebec.
As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?
No, as a little girl I never expected to ride someday motocross. I was afraid of this kind of sport. And I think at that time I didn’t know what motocross was, so… (Laughs)
Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?
I don’t think it’s harder for female to compete in this sport. Every year there are girls who want to try this sport because of a boyfriend, a member of family, or a friend. So yes, it’s a harder sport but when you want something everything can be possible.
Who is your favourite rider and why?
I think my favourite rider is Ken Roczen because first he is cute (Laughs). No really, I like this rider because he work harder every year to be in the top of is shape. And when he’s injured he continued to be happy and doing everything he wants. He’s not just a Pro rider, he enjoys life and that’s what I really love about this guy.
2017 was Jeannie-Mai’s first season racing moto. Watch for her at more races in 2018. | Richard Séguin photo
What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?
Tim Tremblay because he is focusing on his season during the summer and winter and he always works hard on the track and off track.
What is your favourite track and why?
My favourite track is Deschambault because it’s a long track and and it’s sand, I like tough track. But I also like X-Town because it has long streches and it’s easier to learn how to jump but it’s too far for me and that’s why I don’t go there often.
Who is your hero?
My hero is Marianne Brodeur because she was talented, she always did her maximum and she improved rapidly. She was my friend and she will always be my hero xxx.
What are your goals for next season?
For the next year, my goal is to be faster and better when it’s time to jump (Laughs).
What are your biggest accomplishments?
My biggest accomplishment is to win the third place in woman C this year. It was my first season in MX, so I’m really happy because I missed 2 races because of an injury, but I continued to the end.
What is your favourite part about going to the races?
I really like going to the races because I find my friends every weekend. Because it’s not just a sport, it’s a moment to share our passion with lots of people we love.
What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?
I enjoy the time with people who are really important to me. I do all the summer activities that I can’t do when I’m at the races like going in a boat, to the beach, to the gym and more.
“My hero is Marianne Brodeur because she was talented, she always did her maximum and she improved rapidly. She was my friend and she will always be my hero xxx.” | Eric Martin photo
Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?
No, it’s just a bonus. He just has to understand that I will be at the track every weekend. But he can help me and come with me because it’s more fun when we are not alone, when you have someone who comes with you at the gate and encourages you.
If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?
Yes, if they want to it will be cool to have the same family passion.
Who do you want to thank?
I want to thank all my sponsors who always be there for me: Moto Sport 100limites, Importations Thibault, Scott, Groupe Myo Concept, Savon JVR. All my friends who encourage me every time, my family and my boyfriend because without him my summer would not be the same.