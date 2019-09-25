Out of the Blue | Jenna Burge | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Jenna Burge



Date of Birth: March 19th, 2002



Hometown: Pictou County, Nova Scotia



School and Grade or Occupation: Northumberland regional high, grade 12



Number: 191



Bike: KTM 150



Race Club: Maritime Racing Corp



Class: Senior Ladies and Schoolboy



This week we feature #191 Jenna Burge from Pictou County, Nova Scotia. | Patrick Foote photo

Who got you get started in racing?

My father.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was both girly and Tomboy.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Heidi Cooke has paved they way for all Women racers in Canada.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Being a female racer there is more pressure to do good because there’s is a stigma against females which is we can’t ride. So my goal is to prove them all wrong!

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

The boys, because I know how they hate getting beat by a girl!



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Liz Burke. No matter how many times she fell she got up and came back even stronger. I have looked up to her for years now.



Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

My family goes to every one of our regional races and always try to go to Quebec and Ontario.

“Motocross has given me confidence in myself to just always try harder and never settle. I have learned sportsmanship which is very much needed in such a competitive environment.” | Tim Peach photo

Who is your hero?

My dad is my biggest hero and inspiration. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be anywhere in racing or life.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Well, 2019 has been a rough one. I have a broken wrist and shoulder so I’m trying to heal up and hopefully come back for the last couple rounds.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments would be winning Deschambault 2 years in a row in the Girls 9-16 and last year taking home 3rd at Walton in the girls 9-16 again. I also just enjoy being a girl and being able to keep up to all the boys. That is a huge accomplishment for me.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

Motocross has given me confidence in myself to just always try harder and never settle. I have learned sportsmanship which is very much needed in such a competitive environment.



Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Honestly, I don’t know why women racers leave earlier. Maybe because to be a Pro woman rider is very small compared to men doing it. And I feel that needs to be changed.

Jenna has been fighting a broken wrist and shoulder so watch for her to be back stronger than ever. | Patrick Foote photo

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

If a girl puts her mind to it anyone can be a Supercross champion. It just all depends on if you’re willing to do the work and put in the time.

If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers?

If I have children I plan to get them into horses and racing which is what my father did for me and it was the best decision he ever made!



Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my dad for being my biggest sponsor, RMS racing, Affinity wind, Callus Moto, Mitch Cooke, Mt Thom MX, my brother Justin and Brett Higdon.