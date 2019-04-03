Out of the Blue | Jennifer Boulet | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jennifer Boulet

Date of Birth: July 7, 1975

Hometown: Chilliwack, BC

School and Grade or Occupation: Digital Marketer / Direct Response Copywriter

Number: 721

Bike: 2018 Husky TE150

Race Club: n/a

Class: Women’s Amateur

How did you get your start?

I first flung my leg over a dirt bike on March 1st, 2018. I was attending a digital marketing conference in San Diego. When the conference was over, I snuck across the border into Baja California, Mexico, unbeknownst to anyone but my best girlfriend, who was my 911 call. I begged California Motorsport Adventours (@letsATV) to spend the day teaching me to ride one of their bikes.

It was an incredible day, learning and being completely inspired by these guys who grew up living and breathing the Baja 1000. They answered a million questions from me, and they were very kind to let me spend the day dropping their bike! (They were a bit dubious when this crazy Canadian woman showed up alone, with no riding experience.)

I fell in love with dirt biking that day. I had big, fat goofy tears running down my face, I was so stoked.

It was immediately apparent that learning to ride was going to be a HUGE challenge. I wouldn’t master it quickly because there was so much to know, and the adrenaline kick was unlike anything I’d experienced ever before.

I came home and bought my first bike, a 2006 TTR 230, 2 weeks later. That bike was a lemon, but it didn’t matter, the fire was lit.

By May 2018, I bought my 2018 Husky TE150, and that’s when things got serious.

Are you a girly girl or more of a tomboy?

I’ve always run with the boys, I’ve always had that fire to prove “If guys can, I can too.” I’ve always been competitive like that. But I love all things feminine, too.

I don’t think women need to choose… A love of riding bikes and adrenaline and competition doesn’t make you any less feminine.

Are there any women riders who inspire you?

Oh yikes, this is a tough question… I’ve met and been inspired by a number of women since I started riding.

I’ll say that Crystal Levesque was the first woman rider I “followed” on Instagram (@crystal_loves_moto) and I may have stalked her profile. I was inspired to see her progression, learning to ride enduro, and her crazy work ethic. I’ve always believed hard work trumps talent. When I saw what she was doing, and how fast she was progressing, it gave me the confidence to ignore the folks telling me “it was too hard” and just go for it. Watching her gave me the hope that if I work really hard, I might be able to achieve some of my enduro riding goals, too.

I’ve also been really inspired watching the Vancouver Island women’s race team, The Muddhunniez. (On Instagram as @muddhunniez ) These ladies are not only talented rippers, I love how they’re working so hard to build and engage the local women’s riding community. They’re very welcoming and encouraging.

And I should also mention that I’ve been pretty stoked to take some lessons with Christy Williams Richards at Popkum Motor Park, the 10X Women’s US National Trials Champion and 10X National Canadian Champion. She is an incredible teacher, wildly talented, and I’ve had more than a few breakthroughs thanks to her guidance.

Do you believe women riders face challenges that men don’t?

Well, manufacturers build these bikes for men. So unless you’re a small guy, new male riders have a strength, size, and weight advantage that allows them to power through obstacles on single track, for example, that women simply cannot.

For example, I’ve been out riding with guys who’ve had their bikes less than a week who can pivot turn the darn thing using sheer muscle and size. I’m taller than a lot of women riders at 5’7. But my bike still outweighs me by roughly 75-80 lbs. That’s not happening for me as a new rider!

So I would say that women new to riding are forced to build and rely on technical skills FAST if they want to progress. That’s a challenge; I don’t see it as a disadvantage, though.

Who do you like racing against better, the men or the women?

This will be my first racing season. I’m definitely nervous, but excited. I’ll be entering the Women’s Amateur, obviously, my goal is to FINISH! (And not DIE! Hahaha.)

I have plans to enter a few races, but I haven’t decided which ones yet. Lots of variables to consider, including work.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I’m always watching Crystal Levesque, Megan Griffiths… and more recently Sandra Gomez.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Definitely Crystal and Megan.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

This will be my first season!

Who are your heroes?

I credit my mentor, Corey Ruld, now passed, with teaching me that hard work and commitment to a goal trumps lazy talent any day. You just have to want something bad enough, and you’ll find a way.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Getting control over the front wheel lift is my #1 goal right now, so I can climb the bike over obstacles with more confidence, and getting more speed in my corners is my #2 goal, so I can move faster through the bush on single track.

And I’m just generally excited to spend more time riding McNutt (Blue Mountain) in Maple Ridge. And Vedder Mountain out in Chilliwack. There’s something about facing off with natural obstacles on single track in our dense, coastal rainforest that I love.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I was definitely going through some hard life “stuff” back in 2017. We’ve all been there. There were days I struggled to stop the tears. And I didn’t want my girls to see me like that. I wanted them to remember me being strong.

I’m insanely proud of the fact that I know they’ll remember their mom buying not one, but two dirt bikes, chasing her own crazy dream, while still putting food on the table and supporting THEIR dreams.

If I can race this year, it’ll be a milestone in my life I’ll never forget. The victory will be in just getting there.

What is the biggest lesson that racing/riding has taught you so far?

Enduro riders are a different breed. Tough as nails. Crazy. And some of the best people I’ve met in my lifetime to date. The “no rider left behind” mentality is inspiring.

When I bought my first bike, I didn’t know anybody who rode. And I didn’t know that I’d need the support of the community to learn. Everyone has been welcoming, and I never cease to be humbled by the people who offer guidance, support, and encouragement.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I can’t really speculate on this beyond the obvious getting pregnant and having babies probably interferes.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I’m so new … my opinion on this doesn’t count for much … but of course, there’s room for women at the top of any sport.

Will your kids learn to ride one day?

I’m hoping to give my girls the opportunity to try riding this year. I can’t afford three more bikes unless I win the lottery, but I’m hoping to pick up at least one, and give them the chance to learn.

Learning to ride has been one of the most empowering experiences of my life. It’s helped me tap into my own inner strength, and then use this strength in other areas of my life. I would love for them to experience that feeling.

Anyone you’d like to thank?

I definitely need to thank Dave Klassen (@dklassen58) who’s had a huge influence on my riding… And thank you to my three girls, who inspire me to be someone I hope they’ll be proud of one day, and who keep me grounded in the present, focused on what matters. Love you girls.