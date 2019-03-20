Out of the Blue | Jennifer Larocque | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jennifer Larocque

Date of Birth: March 29, 1997

Hometown: Bowmanville, ON

School and Grade or Occupation: Social Service Worker

Number: 609

Bike: 2005 Honda CRF 230

Race Club: n/a

Class: Ladies B

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad was the one who got me started into dirt biking. I got my first bike when I was 14 years old. This will be my first season of racing this year.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘Tomboy?’

I was definitely a Tomboy. Growing up you could find me hanging out with my dad off-roading with his friends. My grandparents also owned land up north, so many weekends were spent up north riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Ashley Fiolek has definitely paved the way for many of us ladies. She really is an inspiration to us all.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

As a female rider there will always be obstacles that we will have to face, as it is a male-dominated sport. I feel being in a male-dominated sport pushes me to step outside my comfort zone.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

This year is my first year of racing. I plan on racing in the Ladies B class and maybe taking on the boys next season.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female rider is Megan Griffiths. She is an inspiration to many of us ladies in the Moto community. She never lets anyone’s opinions of her slow her down and she is always stepping out of her comfort zone to try new things.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to a few of the local women racers around my community. They are always there to help me when I have questions about my bike or even what type of gear I should be using for races.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I am looking forward to a few races this season. I am looking forward to getting out to Cochranes (MMRS) to get some seat time in late April, as well as trying some small enduro-style races this year.

Who is your hero?

All of these ladies that thought they couldn’t do something and they are out there succeeding in whatever it is they are doing.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My plans for 2019 season are to complete two race events. Also, getting as much seat time as I can. I am planing on riding out in Alberta and British Columbia in the summer as well.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting out of my comfort zone, riding with other people and pushing myself to always do better.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Off-roading has taught me that even if you are having a bad day you can get on your bike and by five minutes into your ride you forget all about your bad day.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I believe a lot of female riders leave the sport because of having to raise their families.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, I think anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

My future children will definitely be into off-road/motocross as it is a passion of mine. I grew up around ATV’s when I was little and definitely think my kids should have that same opportunity.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank FXR for the support in the upcoming season, Ontario Off-road Women, The Litas Dirt Toronto as well as my friends who help me in many ways, and my family as they have been a big support since day one.