Out of the Blue | Jessica Gray | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jessica Gray

Date of Birth: August 27 th, 1999

Hometown: Stoney Creek, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: I go to Niagara College and I am currently enrolled in the Registered Practical Nursing program (RPN)

Number: 12

Bike: Cr160

Who got you get started in racing?

I would have to say my dad and, jokingly enough, the documentaries and movies released surrounding the sport got me interested in dirt bikes. When I was younger, my dad had street bikes and my brother and I would sit and watch him for hours go up and down the street; working on the bikes day in and day out. Then ‘Moto 2’ was released in 2009 with riders Eli Tomac, Antonio Cairoli, Ben Townley, and other riders around the world and I was thinking to myself, “Man, this is a cool sport, I want to get into this.” So, I went out a couple weeks later and got my first bike; the old CR85.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

As a little girl, I was a tomboy but not the cute tomboy, the one that made you think, “Did her dad dress her?” When I was little I used to steal my twin brother’s clothes and wear them constantly, always having a spare rag in my back pocket just in case my dad needed it for something. You know when you were a little kid and your parents would bring you to go get your photo taken at a Walmart or something; mine was taken on a restored 1955 Kenworth truck. I preferred to be at my dad’s truck shop rather than gymnastics; learn how to use a ratchet instead of a paint brush and loved to play on a ride-on lawn mower than my pink jeep.

As a rider, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that

maybe a male racer doesn’t?

There are always obstacles or barriers with trying or doing something different than others. As a female motocross rider, I feel that we have this bad stigma that females can’t ride or that we’re weak. As a female rider I can happily say there are some amazing female riders out there that can kick any guy’s butt that think females are slow or that they can’t ride. It takes a certain kind of female to have this “motocross passion.” Someone who has that wild side, someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty, someone who isn’t afraid of failure, and it takes a strong determined female. As female riders we are all strong so no we do not need help getting our bikes off our stands or loading our bikes into the truck; we’ve got this (laughing).

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like to race against both female and male racers. With the females I feel it is less intimidating and less stressful. I have never raced a female and came off the track feeling defeated; I always come off the track laughing. Riding over to the female I just raced and talking up a storm with her. When racing the males, I find it makes me push myself harder. There is a tad more competitiveness running through my veins when I’m on the track.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Ken Roczen is a rider I look up to. Ken Roczen has proven to the world of motocross to never give up; that everyone gets knocked down and can get back up again with perseverance. In the year of 2017 at Anaheim 2 when Ken got into a pretty horrific crash that left him with a dislocated wrist and elbow as well as a blown radius, he had so much determination and love for the sport that seven months and eleven surgeries later Ken was back on the bike.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I have a “can’t miss” ride day every Sunday; no matter what I have going on I still commit to riding. As a nursing student I find it hard to find some downtime during the week to get in a couple laps, so when the weekend comes around, Saturday night you will find me packing my gear and doing bike maintenance for the Sunday ride day.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My plan and goal for the 2018 season is to get some more seat time on the bike, hopefully. I would also like to go try some different tracks not just in Ontario. I am looking forward on taking a trip down to Area 51’s track in the summer.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment regarding riding was probably going out and buying my CR125. My first “big girl bike” that I paid for all by myself while attending school.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson racing motocross has taught me was that you fall seven times and you stand up eight. Riding dirt bikes has taught me that when you get knocked down or I fall off the bike you get up and wipe the dirt off your shoulder and continue with the day. You must be willing to fail a couple times when riding. If it’s either failure to properly land a jump or simply just falling off the bike you must have the drive to get back on the bike.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I believe that female riders leave the sport earlier than males because it is easier for males go somewhere with motocross. This sport is a male dominant sport; females often leave the sport to focus on a career or start a family.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, I know that if not soon in the future we will be seeing a female Supercross champion.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

When I have children I wouldn’t want to push them into something they don’t want to do but if they enjoy being out on the bike then yes for sure they will be a motocross racer.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my friends and family for always having my back and supporting the sport I am in. I also want to thank Jeff McConkey and all the members of Direct Motocross for allowing me to have this opportunity to promote female motocross riders around the world.