Out of the Blue | Julie Gamache | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: My name is Julie Gamache.



Date of Birth: Many moons ago.



Hometown: I was born in a small town in Quebec.



School and Grade or Occupation: I am a Pro mountain biking coach, a full-time pet stylist, and the very proud mama of 6 rescue dogs.



Number: My plate number is 41, same as Karla Brant, one of BC’s fastest female racers.



Bike: I ride a 2019 KTM XCW 250 TPI.



Race Club: I follow AMSA series (Off-Road).

This week we feature #41 Julie Gamache from Quebec who now calls BC home. | Jenny Graburn of JRB Photography photo

Who got you get started in racing?

I come from a racing background. I raced horses for years growing up and Pro downhill mountain bike, so I figured I should give hare scrambles a try.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female rider is Trudy Elder. She is 50 and fabulous, rides faster than most guys I know, and she still kicks ass at racing.

“Don’t judge a rider in the parking lot. lol You never know who’s eating dust until you start riding.” | Jenny Graburn of JRB Photography photo

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Tristan Hart is my fave racer. He is a local legend, he is so driven talented and humble.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Putting more hours on my bike than last summer (113 hours).



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My husband and I just bought an acreage in Tata Creek, BC. We live 100 feet from world class single track.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Don’t judge a rider in the parking lot. lol You never know who’s eating dust until you start riding.

“My husband and I just bought an acreage in Tata Creek, BC. We live 100 feet from world class single track.” | Jenny Graburn of JRB Photography photo

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

Most of my fast friends are 40 to 50 and nothing seems to slow them down. They work full-time and have kids.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female supercross champion?

I could see a female Supercross, Endurocross, etc, champion, if the sport keeps growing and attracts enough ladies to have a female category.

Watch for Julie in 2019 as she tries to max out her hour meter. | Jenny Graburn of JRB Photography photo

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

We are currently in the process of adopting a boy and we are already shopping for his first bike.



Who do you want to thank?

Thanks to my patient husband, Jason Ewings, for putting up with first-gear wonder for so many years.