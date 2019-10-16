Out of the Blue | Kailee Ambroz | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Kailee Ambroz



Date of Birth: 2/8/1991



Hometown: Boise, Idaho



School and Grade or Occupation: Kuna High School Graduate, some college for Graphic Arts, Occupation- Sales of custom shops, garages, and sheds



Number: 434



Bike: Just sold my 2005 KTM 85sx, recently purchased a 2014 Honda 150 CRFR



Race Club: TVTMA is about the only one I have actually participated in events for. Raced at Owyhee Motorcycle Club back in 2001



Class: Little kiddos class on a Honda 150

This week we feature Kailee Ambroz from Boise, Idaho. | Photo supplied

Who got you get started in racing?

My grandpa I would have to say. He has been our family’s heart and soul in all things bikes. Still rides to this day at the age of 75! He was always working on bikes and rebuilding others’, including adding nitrous to the bikes that him and my brother would use for the Big Nasty Hill Climb that runs in New Plymouth here.

Between him and my dad, they are both my riding buddies. We used to go camp every other weekend, whole family participated in riding whether it was a dirt bike or four-wheeler.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Honestly, have been more of a tomboy. Kind of that way still. I was always doing anything outdoors with my family and my dad, getting my hands dirty. Never really wore make-up or jewelry, or dressed like a girly girl.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

The industry has definitely blown up on featuring women. I honestly don’t have one I have focused on as growing up riding. We were more focused on the here and now vs anything in the news, or on tv, etc..

My grandma is certainly one. She had a stroke 2 years ago which has now put her on a four-wheeler. With that said, she certainly didn’t let that incident stop her from riding any kind of motor! She was always on the mountain rides with us kids and she also rides to this day.



As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I would have to say confidence more than anything. I haven’t raced since 2001, but there is always that confidence barrier when riding with men that I don’t typically ride with. I think the industry is thought of as a man’s sport, therefore they go into it wide open when it might be intimidating for lots of women to prove that they can be just as good as any man out there.

Kailee got an early start in the sport. | Photo supplied

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Always nice riding with women, as it’s more of a comfort thing, but riding with the men it pushes me to ride just a little bit harder, a little bit faster, to better myself every time.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Kind of like the same answer as above. I would have to say my grandma is who I’ve always looked up to. They were always participating in chili rides and desert races, and to this day still rides a machine with a motor.



Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I don’t have a racer I look up to necessarily vs having racers I like to watch. If I had to pick, Travis Pastrana is probably my all time favorite. The guy has just a downright good soul. He’s got a great heart, always treats people with respect, goes through life wide open, and just an all around great guy. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him give up once he’s failed, let alone break away from any positive attitude.

Another one that reminds me of Travis is Ken Roczen. Just another absolute positive, down to earth guy.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I attended my first outdoor race at Washougal. I may try to start hitting those every year! I did attend Monster Cup 3 times, but Vegas is not my cup of tea.

Who is your hero?

My grandpa. The guy just never gives up on riding. He loves it so much and has always had a passion for all things machines. The fact that he still is riding to this day at 75 just blows my mind. Shows you how he won’t give up on his passion. I am so thankful that he introduced dirt biking to our family. Looking back on life going forward that has been the best pastime in my life.

What more can you ask for? Camping, around your whole family, and riding dirt bikes all day everyday up in that mountain crisp air??

What has Moto taught Kailee? “Don’t be afraid to expand your skills, but don’t go into it reckless. The hill isn’t always as bad or as steep as it looks! Hit it wide open.” | Photo supplied

What were your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I had my KTM for so long, and being a race bike it restricted me a lot on my trail/mountain riding. So I am hoping to get dialed in on my Honda 150. Whole different motor compared to the other that I have been riding for 11 years!



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I was always extremely shy with riding, therefore I never rode with anyone but family. I have since come a long way in the last 5 years riding with friends, and seeing progress in my technical skills with riding, as well as speed. Which in turn has expanded my riding circle and friend circle.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Don’t be afraid to expand your skills, but don’t go into it reckless. The hill isn’t always as bad or as steep as it looks! Hit it wide open.



Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

Going back to one of my other answers, I believe that it is confidence. Women are always intimidated by men. I can imagine they run into what I run into, the mocking/joking from men or friends in the industry when it comes to women not being able to tackle a particular hill the way they do, or hit the trail the way they do, jumps, etc. that just comes with the industry — men mock men, men mock women. It’s just joking that you have to move past.

Her hero? “My grandpa. The guy just never gives up on riding. He loves it so much and has always had a passion for all things machines. The fact that he still is riding to this day at 75 just blows my mind.” | Photo supplied

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Right now I don’t quite believe it because the numbers of men to women is a lot. But you never know! Women could start blowing the men out of the water.



If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

100%! One of my absolutes on the checklist for my future husband is he better ride. That way we can both teach our future children and ride with them, create our own traditions like how my own family did.



Who do you want to thank?

Just back to my grandpa and grandma, and my dad. Absolutely thankful that all 3 showed me how to ride, and kept me going to become the female rider I am today.