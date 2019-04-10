Out of the Blue | Kaitlyn Alexander | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Kaitlyn Alexander | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kaitlyn Alexander

Date of Birth: June 10, 1999

Hometown: Estevan, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: Second Year Nursing Student

Number: 54

Bike: KX 250F

Race Club: SCRC

Class: Ladies and C Class

Who got you get started in racing?

My brothers got me started racing. I watched them race for a couple years and I decided I wanted to get a dirt bike and start racing as well.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

As a little girl I would say I was a ‘girly’ girl. I grew up playing with dolls, painting my nails, and dancing in ballet until I was about 10 years old, then I started playing hockey.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I think every single female rider has helped pave the way for girls to be successful in motocross. Every female that races has the potential to motivate other females to be successful in the sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

For me, personally, I struggle with strength. I think boys have more muscle. But I also think there are pros and cons to both sides.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Both! I enjoy racing with the girls because I have raced with the same awesome chicks for a couple years now, so it is familiar. But I also like racing with the boys because I get a huge adrenaline rush and there are much more riders when I race in the C class with the boys rather than in the Ladies class.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I have a few favourite female riders: Kennedy Lutz, Denaye Arnette, Kate Lees, Myah Hjorteland, Trista Stadnick, Emily Quigley, and Jasmine Gelowitz because they are all amazing women on and off the track. They all work hard and are very motivational.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to many racers, I can’t pick just one.

Do you have a ‘can’t miss’ race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I enjoy racing in Carlyle every year.

Who is your hero?

My mom is my hero. She is always there for me. I know I can call her anytime, even when it is something little. She supports me at all of my races, she is supporting me while I am going to school, and she gives great advice. My mom is one of my best friends.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My plan for this season is to practice more. I want to improve my starts and start hitting more jumps. My goal is to finish the season with no injuries.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment is my decision to start racing in C class. I was nervous to start racing in a class with more riders, especially riders that are mostly boys.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I have learned is to never give up, and practice is important to be successful.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think female racers leave the sport earlier than male racers to start families.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I think it would be awesome, but I don’t think we will see a female race in Supercross.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Yes, 100%. I hope if I have kids they will race or at least ride dirt bikes.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my parents. I couldn’t do it without them. My grandpa. And all the great people that help me out at the track and support me!