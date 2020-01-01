Out of the Blue | Kaitlyn Moxley | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Kaitlyn Moxley

Hometown: Bowmanville, Ontario

Date of Birth: April 5, 2001

School/Grade: Grade 3 St. Joseph FIC

Race Number: #92

Bike: KTM SX 50

Race Club: MMRS, MPCUP, Burnt River MX, Triple Crown

Class: Girls 4-8, 50GP

This week we feature #92 Kaitlyn Moxley from Bowmanville, Ontario. | Douglas Moxley photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad got me into the sport.

Tell us about how your race season went.

I had a lot of fun. It started off a bit slow getting comfortable on my bike. By mid-season it all started to come together, placing 2nd at Madoc Nationals.

How does it make you feel when you race against the boys?

Really nervous to start, then really pumped!

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Not sure who my all-time favourite rider is, but I really like watching Erica Somers who is 4 years old!

Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Yes, I play novice rep A hockey for the Clarington Flames.

The biggest lesson MX has taught Kaitlyn is that hard work equals results. | Mao Ouyang photo

What is your favourite track/ kind of dirt to ride on and why?

Definitely MMRS Cochranes.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The MMRS National.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Placing 2nd at the Madoc National.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Hard work = results.

What is your favourite subject in school?

Math is my favourite subject

Watch for Kaitlyn and her dad in 2020! | Mao Ouyang photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A police officer

Who would you like to thank?

My dad, Moto-Life MX Training (Mikey Mahoney), Dawn @ FXR, MD Distributions, Team 596 and Farrell Designs.