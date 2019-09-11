Out of the Blue | Karine Gauthier | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Karine Gauthier



Date of Birth: 19th of November 1996



Hometown: Gatineau, Québec



School and Grade or Occupation: I’m a dental hygienist and I’m still in school to become a dentist one day. I am now at the University of Montreal.

Number: 196

Bike: KTM SX250F Factory 2017

Race Club: I am racing for Mathias Marine Sport race team



Class: Womens A (Pro Women)

Who got you get started in racing?

My ex-boyfriend. I already knew how to ride a motorcycle, I used to ride a little TTR230 in the woods with my parents and my big brother, but I never been on a track before he brought me at X Town 4 years ago. At the time I used to borrow the bike of my friends to be able to go ride, then my parents bought me my first bike. It was a YZ250f and since then I never stopped to ride and I start racing the same summer I had my first bike.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was and still am a tomboy girl. I used to go hunt with my father and my brother when I was young, doing some four wheels, ski doo, boat, etc.. I was always in the shed playing with some hammer, cutting the grass behind my father. But I also can be really girly at times. I used to go in the closet of my aunt and put on all the heals she had and made a kind of a fashion show.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

I don’t think one female paved the way for us, each and every girl has a role to play in the development of the sport in the women’s class. We are all as important as the others for the future of this sport.



As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I would say the mechanic. Boys have normally way more knowledge than girls in this. I do my maintenance by myself but everything that involves more than change my oil or my filters I prefer to pay someone or let someone else do it for me! LOL In fact, I would like to learn more about it but I never had the chance to do it and I am not game to just listen some video and messed up something on my bike.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

In fact I never raced against the boys but my races in the Challenge Québec have two starts so we race with the 125 class and I hate it because in my way of seeing things I am in their way and when we are blue flagged it messes up our race really often. So I would totally say with the girls because we have good battles between each other and we are all friends outside the track and we take care of each other.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I would say Isabelle Thibault! I like her style, she always has a smile on her face, she is super funny. It is really impressive to see her ride her 250 2-stroke as well as boys can do! And I admire the fact that she’s an independent racer, she is not as helped as others are. I am so glade that she won the national women’s title this year! I was cheering her up in my helmet when she lapped me during the national races I did this year. Keep going, girl ! You got it ! But I love everyone, to be honest! I cheer up everyone I can. We are a big GIRLS SQUAD. Kind of a big family.

Is theres a racer you look up to and why?

I don’t look up to someone in particular, I enjoy the style of a lot of racers and let them know it! But I would say that I look up to the people who are easy to approach ( to talk to and converse with them ). I hate it when you look on someone and then one day you meet them and they are like ”snob” if I can say! I hate that it disgust me in fact! When someone admires you at least you should show them a little bit of appreciation! In my way of seeing things tho.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Not an event in particular but I try very hard to go see at least one Supercross event per year and I try to go to a place I never been before.

Who is your hero?

I don’t have a hero in particular. I would say everyone around me who surrounds myself with love, who cheers me up in every project I begin, who pushes me to go out of my comfort zone. They are all my heroes. My family most particularly because I know they are and will always be the ones by my side. Big love to my father, my mother and my big brother! I love you to the moon and back.

What are your plans and goals for the 2020 season?

I wish I could be able to do a top 20 in the National series next year. This year was my first year in the Women’s A class I and took it as an adaptation year to focus on my technique and then the speed will come, hopefully!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Doing the Supercross at the Olympic Stadium was by far my biggest accomplishment in this sport to date!

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

Friendship, perseverance, fair play, always overtaking yourself! I did a lot of sports during my life and I can say that sports are the greatest gift a parent can give to their children, and I couldn’t say thank you enough to thank mine! It teaches us so many things that life in itself can’t teach us.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think females have maybe a little more ambition and they know a little more what they really want! And they go for it! They know when it’s time to move on to a new chapter ( studies, family, profession, work ).

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Maybe, but I think boys have more guts than girls have a little bit. They are more fearless than girls are! I would not say that it’s impossible but I wish there’s a girl boss out there to show them how to do it!

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

I hope they will, but just if they want it! I would never push my children to do something they don’t want! ( Well, eat their veggies maybe, but not for a sport LOL ) And of course if my lifestyle allows me to put them in this sport. But if they prefer to do another sport I won’t be disappointed.

Who do you want to thank?

First of all I would like to thank my biggest sponsor, Mathias Marine Sport for always providing me the best support I can have, both of my parents, my brother, my boyfriend and all my friends ( races friends and all my others friends, too ).