Out of the Blue | Kassandra Marois | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kassandra Marois

Birthday: December 9th, 1997

Hometown: Sainte-Clotilde de Beauce, Québec

Occupation: Part-time photographer and Vachon bakery

Number: 219

Bike: YZ 250F 2017

Race Club: Challenge Québec

Class: Women C

Who got you get started in racing?

My boyfriend is the one that got me started in motocross.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

I was a ‘Tomboy’ (Laughs)!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports?

Eve Brodeur, for sure! She might not be the first lady racer but she’s the one we know from Quebec. She is young but looks like she has been riding for years.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The weight of the bike, and, most of the time, our body strength is lower than boys. It can be more difficult for us to handle our bikes and to bring them up when we fall.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I prefer the boys because they don’t act like the girls (some are jealous, and they try to make you fall if you’re better than them). Boys will just push themselves and they are better model, I think. Those I used to be with at the tracks know their technique so I can look at them as a model.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I would say Eve Brodeur because she is young and very talented. She has the chance to perform very well in Canada and also in USA. She is very kind and she kicks boys’ ass (Laughs)!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I would say Ken Roczen because he’s really a hard worker, even after his big crash he kept his head up and worked his ass off to get back on track as soon as possible.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Not really, but I love to do the Challenge Québec race at Parc X-Tring because it’s my local track.

Who is your hero?

I don’t really have a hero.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

To complete the Challenge Québec East Championship that contains 4 races, to improve my technique, to be more confident on my dirt bike, and I would really love to do at least one podium.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Bought myself a dirt bike and having the chance to practice 2-3 times or more a week, so I can see big progress in a short period.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

You have to stay focused all the time with yourself because it’s easy to lose your head in a race and the only person you need to beat is yourself.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

Maybe because it’s more difficult for a girl to compete in MX than for boys and most of the time if a woman wants a child she has to leave the sport for at least one year. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why they leave earlier than boys.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t think so because Supercross is much difficult than traditional motocross race. Pros have difficulty to perform in USA and they practice a lot.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

I would love to! I’ll give them the chance I never had when I was their age. I would have loved to start motocross when I was a kid. It’s such an amazing passion to share with the whole family.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank those who support and believe in me, even if dirt bike is just a passion:

Peter Xenos from XM Sports

Louis Tapp from Dark Side Tattoo

Phil Robitaille from E-Sticky

Simon Lessard and Roxanne Murray from Parc X-Tring

Fuel Clothing

Gaerne USA

Panicrev

My family and my MX friends for supporting me. Finally, my boyfriend for every moment he gave me lessons, even if that wasn’t easy, to encourage me in my first race ever and for being my everyday riding partner. Thank you very very much I appreciate it a lot. Also, Jeff McConkey and Direct Motocross for this opportunity.