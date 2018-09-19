Out of the Blue | Kassee Morrison | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kassee Morrison

Date of Birth: June 3rd, 2000

Hometown: I’m from Calgary, originally, but I just moved from Quesnel recently to Pentiction, BC.

School and Grade or Occupation: I graduated from Correlieu in January of 2018 and will be going to school in Pentiction as of January 2019 to complete my Education Assistant course.

Number: My bike number is 328 but 9 for Western Canada for the 2019 season.

Bike: I race a 2017 Kx250F.

Race Club: I follow the MCQMX BC series and the Western Canadian Women’s Nationals.

Class: I race Ladies, Junior MX2 and Junior MX3.

Who got you get started in racing?

I kind of got myself into racing. I grew up riding and the first race I saw on TV when I was about 5. Right then, I wanted to do it. Then in 2014, I was finally able to due to financial positivity.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Growing up, I was also a tomboy! I loved mud and playing with guns, Lego, etc..

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I feel like Kristi Moore has done a ton for the Ladies Nationals these past few years, but, all together, the girls make a huge difference showing the boys we can do the same as them.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think female racers have to deal with the fact that we don’t have all the muscles boys do, so we have to work a bit harder. And let’s mention the period cramps. *rolling eyes face emoji*

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing against girls because they’re so fun off and on the track — just super supportive. Boys really do make me try harder, though, and push my limits, which is always good!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I really love Ashley Fiolek because I’ve met her and heard about her childhood and everything she’s gone through makes it really amazing to be doing what she’s doing. She’s super-cool and outgoing, she’s just super nice. Her riding is super smooth and her style’s unreal! I’ve always looked up to her.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I don’t really have a favourite rider. I really just love watching everyone’s different styles of riding!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I don’t have a “cant miss” race, but I love racing the West Can that MCQMX hold every year because it brings a ton of people out and everything runs so smooth!

Who is your hero?

I don’t have one hero, I have two. My parents have to be my biggest heroes because they’ve been through a ton of stuff through the past 6 years; more stuff than I can even imagine! They just stay positive always and do anything to get me to the races. I seriously look up to them so much. I definitely want to be like them when I get older.

What were your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My plans for the 2018 season were to have fun and really focus on riding. I really wanted top 10 in the nationals, which is what I did. I graduated early so I could focus on motocross.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to this date are getting first in ladies for north BC for the past 4 years, then getting 9th in the national circuit this year. I’m proud of all the sportsmanship’s awards I’ve been given as well.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned so far is to just keep pushing yourself to prove people wrong. Don’t let people’s words make you stop doing things. You do your thing and let people say what they want. Family will always be there!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I feel like female racers leave earlier than boys because we need to take care of everyone. I feel like girls have that “mom” spot when they get older. I think it mostly depends on who you are. It’s also way harder for girls to get on ride teams so we also have to pay for a lot more because we don’t get on those teams! Makes it a lot harder!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

If you work hard enough and want something, you’ll work for it! Personally, I don’t want to do Supercross but I think a girl could definitely do it if she really wanted I to!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I have kids, I will introduce them to bikes, of course! If they wanna race, I will 100% support them and help them pursue their dream. I would love them to race, but if they aren’t interested, I wont push them.

Who do you want to thank?

I would love the thank all my sponsors and everyone who helped me through this season: Full Throttle, Outback BC, Brodex Industries, MD Distributions, Quesnel Sand & Gravel, Fountain Tire, United Concrete, The Decal Den, FXR, Dan Goodwin & Sons Grading, and Ryno Power. I need to give a huge shout out to my parents for everything they’ve done! My boyfriend for all his support and all the family that’s been there for me! Also, shout out to all the killer ladies for making racing fun!!