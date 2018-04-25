Out of the Blue | Katerina Simms | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Katerina Simms

Date of Birth: March 12, 1987

Hometown: Amaranth, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: Registered Massage Therapist

Number: 655

Bike: YZ250f

Race Club: Steel City Riders & Rockstar Triple Crown (MRC)

Class: Ladies, Junior

Who got you get started in racing?

I’d have to say it was my brother and my dad. I used to tag along to the tracks and got bored just watching so I decided to give it a try as well. My dad put me on his YZf426 and off I went.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’



Definitely, more of a ‘tomboy.’

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto?

When I think of someone who has become successful in moto, I immediately think of Jolene Van Vugt. I grew up racing her and now she’s out there making a living do what she loves.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Sometimes, out on the track I feel like the blue background plates give you a bit of a target. Some guys feel like they need to be extra aggressive on a practice day, but that doesn’t happen all the time.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Back when I was a teenager, I loved racing against the guys, and winning (occasionally), because it really got under their skin. Now, it doesn’t make much difference, the competition is deep in both male and female classes.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I’m not sure I have a favourite, but I have a lot of respect for Vicky Golden for making it to the level of Supercross, it’s just impressive.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Right now, it’s Jason Anderson. I just like how much he’s enjoying this Supercross season and his care free, “I don’t care what you think” attitude.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

The race that I enjoy and try to make it to when I can is the MotoPark Cup.

Who is your hero?

My hero is my dad. He has done and continues to do everything for his family. He made racing possible for my brother and me, taking us to the Arenacross races in the U.S.A. after working all week, on minimal sleep. As well as taking us to races in Ontario every weekend and even racing himself for many years. I don’t know how he did it, but I am so thankful. We still go to the races together, it’s the best.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

This year I plan on racing more than I have in the past 3 years. I started the season by going to Monster Mountain MX in Alabama, then raced the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross rounds 3 & 5. I plan on racing the Women’s East National Series as well as the local Steel City Riders series.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Most recently I won the Steel City Riders 2017 Ladies Series,2004 Walton Trans Can Ladies class 7th, 2006 CMX Ladies Series 2nd, 2006 CMX Novice 125 3rd, 2005 CMX Ladies Series 1st, 2004 CMX Ladies Series 1st, 2003 CMX Ladies Series 1st, 2003 CMX GP Novice B 1st, 2002 CMX Ladies Series 1st.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught me is to never give up and to keep fighting for want you want. If I’m racing and I fall and I’m in last, I’m still going to push and focus on getting back as many positions as I can. I feel like this mentality and focus can be applied to many aspects of life.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I’m not really sure I can answer that, I’m 31 now and still racing. This year I’ve met a handful of women at the track that are also in their 30’s, but there should be more of us!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I wish I could say yes… but I don’t think so. I don’t know if it’s biology or what, I just don’t see it happening any time soon.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I actually have a two-year-old daughter and she loves bikes and being at the track. She’s got a PW50 and loves going for rides. If she wants to ride and/or race I will definitely support her. And if she doesn’t, then that’s fine, too, we can always use another mechanic.

Who do you want to thank?

I’d like to thank my husband, Steve Simms (SSR), for helping me out with my bike, most of the time, when he’s not busy with the race team. I’d also like to thank Flu Designs for the sweet set of graphics on my bike. Thanks for taking the time to highlight the female racers out there.