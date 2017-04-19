Out of the Blue | Kelly Main-Middleton | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Kelly Main-Middleton | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kelly Main-Middleton

Birthday: April 16, 1979

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Occupation: Domestic Engineer

Number: 600

Bike: 2015 KTM 200 xcw

Race Club: CMRC

Classes: Ladies

How did you get started in racing?

Well, most of the people I ride with race so it only seemed like a natural progression for me. I talked about doing it often and my friends kept telling me I should totally race but I was always too nervous when push came to shove. So, basically I think my friends had enough of me talking about it and basically said, “If you don’t sign up to race tomorrow, I’m just going to sign you up myself!” So, that was it, I entered my first race and got 4th out of 15 women. I was more than thrilled with placing with the less-than-ideal, greasy terrain; I literally had zero expectations. Bottom line is I loved it!

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No, not at all. I was in competitive gymnastics for years.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, not at all. I think with so many different classes to enter, there is really something for everyone. With the support from the ladies who have been in enduro racing for a while, it was really easy for me to get into it.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Graham Jarvis. This guy is amazing. I love that he just crushes the technical terrain that he rides, he does it so smooth, he can make anything look effortless.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Since I got into riding, I have always looked up to Megan Griffith. This chick can slay the hugest logs and rides the most gnarly terrain. I love her fearless attitude and her confidence on the bike. She definitely stokes me to charge!

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite place to ride is Bear Creek in Kelowna. This place has everything you could ever want in a place to ride. It’s like the Disney Land of dirt biking! With the gnarly terrain, you have lots of rocky trails, big logs, steep hill climbs, and fast, flowy sections. It’s such a well maintained trail system.

Who is your hero?

If I had to pick a hero it would be Graham Jarvis. I would love to be even half as good as him one day.

What are your goals for this season?

Every time I ride I set a goal in mind. I am pretty hard on myself when I’m riding which I think “can” be a good thing if I use it to further my riding in a positive way. This year I really need to work on my confidence in the sport. Many times I let my lack of confidence far outweigh my ability on hitting something. I think if I can master this then there would be no stopping what I could do on my bike. I’m also going to move up another level in racing this year.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Well, I think my biggest accomplishment thus far would be where I am in dirt biking right now. I only learned to ride a dirt bike 2 seasons ago and started racing a year later. Another accomplishment would be finally slaying not one but 2 hill climbs that my husband didn’t make it up (Laughs).

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love seeing all my friends and cheering them on, the smell of 2-strokes, and the camping.

What do you like to do when you aren’t riding?

I love to travel and go camping, snowboard in the winter, and spend time with my family.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

Definitely important for me. It would be a pretty lonely life for my husband if I had to leave him at home everyday while I went out riding with friends (Laughs). I am very thankful that my husband shares the same love for dirt bikes as I do. He jokes around a lot that I love my bike more but I absolutely love riding with him; he is my best friend and has been a huge mentor for me in helping me become the rider I am today. I would also say it’s a huge bonus because he maintains my bike and buys me lots of shiny parts to make my bike look sick!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

My son started riding his PW50 at 2, he’s 4 now so we will see where it goes. First or last! (Laughs)

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my 200 crew, all of the friends I ride with, Stephen Foord, Lexi Pechout, Jodi McGuire for all of your enduro training with me, and my husband, Steve, for spending so much time and patience with me, and for spending so many hours maintaining my bike.