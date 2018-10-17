Out of the Blue | Kelly Routcliffe | Schrader’s

By Billy Rainford

Name: Kelly Routcliffe

Date of Birth: 05/31/98

Hometown: Gooderham, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: Landscaper

Number: 420

Bike: Suzuki

Race Club: Burnt River

Class: Ladies A

Who got you get started in racing?

The one that got me into racing was my father. He put me in classes when I was 4 years old and taught me how to ride a bike.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

When I was little I was a tomboy to heart. I loved playing in the mud with trucks and driving my dirt bike through puddles.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I think Kassie Boone has just because she makes it look easy. In my opinion, she tries very hard to support her and her sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I feel that females have to deal with the society. A lot of males underestimate women and how they ride.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I, personally, like racing against females better because you can make friends a lot easier, but boys have better competition.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female racer is Kassie Boone because she races the Canadian series and because she attends smaller gatherings, for example, the Newmarket Canada Day.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to Chelsey Hening because I have seen her improve hugely over a couple years and because she is a good friend to me.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

My can’t miss race/event would be the Burnt River series because they are such a small community and they try very hard to have a race each month.

Who is your hero?

My hero would be my dad because he has been there for me through absolutely everything and he pushes me to try my hardest.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My goals for 2019 would be to attend to more MMRS series and to practice on my corners with speed.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to this date would be that I bought a new truck to haul my bike around in, but also being more confident on my bike.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

My biggest lesson would be not to be afraid — shit happens for a reason…just grip it and rip it!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think this is because women change over time. They have children and their bodies change or they just lose interest in the sport as it can get very expensive.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I would love to see this. I think it would inspire so many women and females to get out there and try the bike. I think we could because woman are strong.

Who do you want to thank?

I would love to thank my mom and dad, my boyfriend, and my friends, they are my biggest supporters, and Johnson Motosports.