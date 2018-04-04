Out of the Blue | Kristen Broderick | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Kristen Broderick | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kristen Broderick

Birthdate: 09/02/1990

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Number: 92

Bike: I was on a ’09 KTM 250 XCW but I’m looking forward to riding the ’16 250 XCF for 2018.

Race Club: AMSA, CMA, CXCC

Class: I’ll be in ladies expert for 2018

Who got you started in racing?

My boyfriend (Josh) actually did. A few years ago he really wanted to try it and I was pretty hesitant about the whole thing. I didn’t want to just watch, either, so with a little encouragement I did my first race and both of us have been hooked ever since.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I guess I was a tomboy. I have an older brother (Sean Broderick) and I’ve always looked up to him, so I would try and do whatever he was doing.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports?

Not one person, no, but there are many that I feel contribute to growth in enduro riding: Kirsten Landman, laia Sanz, Sandra Gomez, Tayla Jones, to name a few.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Not necessarily, we are just different. I can only speak for my own obstacles, that being my height. There are short guys out there though who are very successful so I try to watch videos of them riding and take mental notes for later.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I race women. Thankfully, we have 4 different classes in the AMSA as well as CMA so we have the chance to progress and grow as racers. If we didn’t have those options I would race in men’s classes. I don’t really think about it because in Alberta we have some incredibly talented female riders, perhaps some of the best in North America. It’s always very competitive and the classes are growing each season. Having said that, for me, racing is more about getting better, with the main goal of getting on their level or close to it one day!

I will say that with off-road racing, once the start is done, we are all out on the trail together anyways, you end up racing who ever is around you (guys and girls). It doesn’t make much difference until the end of the race when you see where you finished.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I have a few. Melissa Harten is a local women’s expert rider who inspires me. Not only is she a talented rider, she’s a great person. I think her character and sportsmanship make her a good role model for other racers. I’m also a big fan of Lexi Pechout and Shelby Turner. These ladies are extremely talented and I’ve learned something from all of them.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Garvis! I don’t think this one needs any explaining.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Yes, the Dirty Moose XC and Red Bull Rocks and Logs.

Who is your hero?

All the people I mentioned above.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

I have so many, I always want to do everything, I just hope I can fit it all in! I’m pretty excited to be racing in the new AMSA ladies expert class (A class) as well as the CXCC in ladies expert. I will be trying Red Bull Rocks and Logs again, and hopefully I’ll try at least one round of the AMA Endurocross series.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I managed to win the AMSA Provincial Championship in ladies intermediate as well as the Canadian Cross Country Championship in women’s. Aside from that, competing in Rocks and Logs always feels like a big accomplishment.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

A race is never over until it’s over. Sometimes in racing you feel like you have nothing left to give, or like you’ve made a mistake that has cost you the race. I’ve learned that you have to let that go ASAP and get on it because you can fight for it and still come out with either a good finish in the placing or recover and still enjoy your ride (which is all that matters). I find that I say that to myself a lot in other aspects of my life. Racing can teach you a lot.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

Not a clue, maybe it’s lack of support? This is an expensive sport. Aside from the obvious cost of maintaining a bike, you have to travel and there are very few women getting much help with that. The kind of racing I’m into gets even less attention, so our girls have to be pretty multifaceted to make a name for themselves, it seems.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

If I did I would hope they are interested in riding, but if not we will roll with it. It would just be easier because Josh and I race so much, and in our spare time we camp. I’d hope we’d be taking the kidlets out for a trail ride as a family.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my fella and best riding buddy, Josh Boland. I would also like to thank Allison Parsons and my Cycle Works Calgary team for taking care of me the last few years. KTM Canada, Ryno Power Canada, Fox, Mongoose Machine, Matrix Concepts and Seat Concepts.