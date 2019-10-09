Out of the Blue | Krystal May | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Krystal May | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Krystal May

Date of Birth: July 24

Hometown: White Rock, BC

Occupation: I’m a Heavy Equipment Mechanic up in Alberta, working a 7/7 shift, and I’ve been a mechanic for 14 years.

Number: 13

Bike: I actually have 3 bikes! My dirt bike is a Husqvarna TX300, my snowbike is a KTM 350SX with a Timbersled 120st, and my street bike is a KTM 990smr.

Race Club: I’m not really part of a race club, just an off road rider that enters races for fun when we are home for them!

Class: I still ride the B loop in races, but might entertain the A loop next year… I just won’t be breaking any records.

This week we feature Krystal May from White Rock, BC but works in Alberta. | Photo supplied

Who got you get started in racing?

Actually my gf Megan convinced me to do my first race a few years back! It was the “Squealin’ Pig” in Lumby. I had so much fun.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

I don’t really like the term tomboy, even though I was always called one. I would say I just always liked to do whatever I thought was fun at the time!

People who really know me say I’m actually very feminine, I’ve just always been into whatever makes me feel something. As a little girl my favourite colour was hot pink, but my favourite things to play with were spiders, and frogs. I would capture spiders with their eggs until they hatched, and hold all the little babies. Same with frogs, I would take the egg sac and hatch them into tadpoles/frogs.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

There are quite a few putting in the work for sure, but I would still have to say my little friend Megan. She’s pushed through so much hate and ridicule, and continues to push her own personal growth to levels beyond what anyone thought she could ever accomplish. She’s a role model for girls and boys alike. ️

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I haven’t really experienced this part in riding, because I don’t follow the circuit… but I’ve most definitely felt it in my career choice. Just have to stand your ground and show people what you are capable of, and you earn respect just like the rest of the guys.

Women are the most celebrated, but also the most judged at whatever male dominated activities we do… kind of a catch 22. Everyone I ride with however is very supportive of everyone, as long as no one acts like they need a diaper change 🤷🏻‍♀️

Krystal with her son, Wyatt. | Photo supplied

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like riding with anyone who challenges me!



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Vicki Golden for freestyle. She just throws down. I don’t know her personally, but I know a few who do, and she is just so focused on her riding. Nothing else. I love how she doesn’t get caught up with all the drama, and just keeps doing her thing. And of course Megan. Not to bring her up again, but she is very much the same. Nothing turns off her stoke.



Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Graham Jarvis, of course! He’s just so fluid, such a beast. Plus, he posts his fails, so you know he’s not actually a robot that re-charges at night, and the guy is in his 40’s and still beats most of the guys in their 20’s!!!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

The only one I’ve done more than once is the Desert 100 in Odessa, Washington. If you haven’t done it, it’s definitely a sight to see! Over a thousand trailers and bikes everywhere, riding day and night. Middle of the desert. No one to tell you “no.” Families and partiers alike.

The events that weekend are so much fun, family oriented as well, and the main event definitely gets the blood flowing with the start line… over 1000 racers on the same line, waiting to run to their bike when they hear the cannon in the distance!

The only reason I’ve missed the last two is because it’s fallen on my work weeks.

Who is your hero?

My mom, hands down. She is EXTREMELY feminine… and when my daddy passed away when I was younger, she tried to do all the things with me that he couldn’t be there for anymore. Like taking me fishing, or car shows, or my high school drag races on Fridays, or helping me push through my apprenticeship when things seemed tougher than they should have.

She is my mom and my dad, and even though I lost my daddy, she has been more of a parent than most mother and father duos I see today. She is the reason I’m so strong and independent… And stubborn.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019/2020 season?

I want to take work off for the Desert 100 this year, if we can, and hoping to place in the top 20 in the Women’s class, but we’ll see if I can get the time off.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My son, Wyatt. Without him, I would probably have two broken legs, two broken arms, lying in a ditch somewhere with a broken bike telling people, “don’t worry! I can do it myself!” Haha But seriously, he calmed me down. A lot.

It was a lot for me at the time, I was a second year apprentice and extremely career driven, and 22 years old when I got pregnant. I went back to work as an apprentice when he was 11 months old as a single parent (we share him 50/50) and finished my apprenticeship.

I took on a second job working 3 nights a week at a bar as well, just to pay for school and extras. I just wanted to be able to afford to give him the best life possible.

It was a hard road to go down, but I finished, got my ticket, and we live a pretty good life. He was the best thing I ever did. He’s taught me so much patience, and such a pure love. He’s become my heart beat.

Watch for Krystal to be on the line at the Desert 100 in 2020. | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

That motorcycles are waaaaay more fun and waaaaaaaayyyyy cheaper than muscle cars/off road trucks by FAR.



Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

My guess would be babies. We only have so much time to have a little one(s) and I’m sure coming back to racing would be difficult after that much time off.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Of course! Why wouldn’t it? It will happen, you’ll see.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

Well, I know Wyatt would love to follow the circuit, but his dad’s family has other hobbies as well like hunting and fishing, which he also loves to do. He only really gets to ride 2-4 times a month, but I’ve been teaching him everything I can do as I figure it out since he was little (we started riding at the same time) and he’s getting pretty decent at logs on his little Suzuki, for sure! So I guess only time will tell where he goes with it, but I would definitely support him on that decision!



Who do you want to thank?

My beautiful mother for always letting me be me, and my boyfriend, Tim, for his seemingly endless amounts of patience for my son and I (that I also forgot to mention, we both have adhd ) and also thank you for asking!