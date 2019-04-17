Out of the Blue | Lexi Helgason | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Lexi Helgason

Date of Birth: April 23, 2004

Hometown: Lake Echo,NS

School and Grade or Occupation: 9

Number: 76

Bike: KTM 85

Race Club: Wide Open Racing

Class: Jr Ladies

How did you get started in racing?

My dad got me started in racing.<

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Definitely tomboy. Everything was bikes and 4-wheelers. Basically anything with a motor!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I’m not 100% sure, but I do think Heidi Cooke had a impact on it.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I feel like female racers aren’t as well known or recognized as the boys.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Honestly, the boys. I like a challenge and it makes them mad when I beat some of them.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite rider is Eve Brodeur. She is so passionate and shows a love for the sport.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to mostly all the female riders, hoping one day I’ll be as good as them.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I don’t miss any of my regional races. The event we always try to do is Deschambault. It’s my personal favourite!

Who is your hero?

I’d have to say Eve Brodeur. I always watch her races and interviews.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I’m not sure what size bike I’m racing yet, but I always strive to win whatever class I’m in! I also want to podium top 3 in Walton.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Winning Jr. Ladies class, placing top 4 in both Walton and Quebec, and getting a 3rd place podium in Triple Crown Supercross.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me so much! The main thing though is to never give up and always do better than you think you can. The sport has made me stronger and tougher.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Maybe as they age they feel as if they don’t belong, or there’s nothing for them to stay for.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Absolutely! It will happen soon enough.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

100%, but for right now my only child is my dog.

Who do you want to thank?

Wide Open Racing, 100%, DP Brakes, Lime Nine, Pro-Wheels, FXR, Forma boots, Atlas, Truro Motorsports, Soles in Motion, The whole WOR team, my friends and my dad.