Out of the Blue | Lindsay Oien | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Lindsay Oien

Date of Birth: March 27, 1983

Occupation: Receptionist/Artist

Number: 576

Bike: 2017 KTM XC-W 150

Race Club: VIDRA, VIHSS

Class: Women’s B

Who got you started in racing?

I don’t think anyone in particular got me into racing. A few girls that I used to ride with raced motocross here on the island so I thought it’d be fun to try it out. I raced MX, off and on, for about 10 years before my boyfriend got me to enter a Hare Scramble in 2010, and I’ve stuck to bush racing ever since.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl,’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I was a little bit of both. I played a lot of sports but also loved, art, clothes, make-up etc..

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I don’t think there is just one, Laia Sanz, Sandra Gomez, Vicki Golden. Or just seeing local girls racing among the Expert Men’s classes like Victoria Hett or Megan Griffiths. It’s really inspiring to see these women do so well.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

In Off Road racing, other than the obvious of height and strength being a factor, I think that building a race team of women was challenging. Simply enticing women into the sport for the first time took a lot of encouragement. There’s no reason that a traditionally male-dominated environment should deter women from entering it and giving it a try – but it takes guts and help from other women racers to do it.

I’ve been racing for over a decade, so for me it’s comfortable but understandably for new entries to the sport – especially women – it can be uncomfortable. A big help are the riders themselves and the community of riders on the island we race on, who are very welcoming and respectful of new female racers. We just need to keep that culture and momentum.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

That’s a tough question. Most of the girls I race against are my really good friends so it’s always a good time, but racing against the guys is tons of fun, being the class sizes are a lot bigger and it’s way more competitive.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Once again, I can’t just pick one. My racing team – The Mudhunniez – are my favourite female riders. We may compete against one another, but at the end of the day, we ride for the same team. We practice together, work on each other’s bikes, swap gear, coach each other and recruit sponsors and other ladies into the sport. When one of our team members is down for surgery, we’ll raise money, get them to hospital, whatever needs to happen. I guess it’s a friendship but with bikes and rides and yeah, we want to win.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Graham Jarvis and Chris Birch. Their skills and talent on a bike blow my mind!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

My “can’t miss” race would be The Roots of Doom Hare Scramble in Whiskey Creek. It’s fun and fast and has one of the biggest turnouts on the island. My “can’t miss” event would be the Mudhunniez Dirt Bike Girls Adventure Weekend in Shawnigan Lake. Last year we had over 50 girls riding, camping and having an awesome time.

Who is your hero?

Any moms who race are my hero; balancing careers, racing, training and raising kids is not easy.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I’m coming back from my second ACL surgery so my main goal this year is to get healthy and back to 100%. Ideally, I would like to race as much of the VIHSS series as possible and get over to the mainland and hit a few PNWMA races as well. I also have plans with the Mudhunniez to host a couple big women’s riding events throughout the year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest racing accomplishment would be winning the 2017 VIHSS women’s series championship. My

biggest personal accomplishment would be myself and fellow rider Bobbi Bjornholt building up the Mudhunniez to a point where we had over 80 women moto riders at a single event.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I have learned that there’s something different about people who ride bikes. More than any other group I’ve been lucky enough to call friends, the dirt bike crowd stand for one another. It’s a family. It’s folks you can depend on.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think some women make the choice to leave to focus on other projects or their families. I’m lucky to have a partner who’s into the sport with me and a family that supports that. It’s tough to balance, but it’s always a choice that we have and I honour that.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Absolutely!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I have two boys and they both have had bikes. My eldest raced in a few kids off road races, but never really caught the racing bug. They were both raised at the track and around bikes, but have found their own interests and hobbies.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my sponsors: Spunky’s Motorcycles, FXR Racing, Off Road Vixens, and Woodgrove

Chrysler. I also want to thank The Mudhunniez, Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association, Brap Snap, and my family for all the support they’ve given me over the years. As well as the race organizers, volunteers and riders in the VIHSS series.