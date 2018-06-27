Out of the Blue | Lison Boilard | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Lison Boilard

Date of Birth: July 7th, 1984

Hometown: Ste-Helene-De-Chester, QC

School and Grade or Occupation: Server

Number: 77

Bike: Gas Gas XC300 2018

Race Club: PNWMA – CXCC

Class: Women’s Expert

Who got you get started in racing?

Started out with my friend, MC, for fun. There was a race where we live and we thought, “Why not give it a go?!” and just loved it!

As a little girl, were you a “girly girl,” or a Tomboy?

Tomboy, for sure. I always wanted to go on adventures and do whatever my brother dared me to do…didn’t always end up well!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto?

I think right now Shelby Turner is paving the way for women. Her riding is unreal and just shows that women can do just as good as men.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The one thing that would come to my mind is height. Most bikes are designed for men. There are a few companies out there making smaller bikes but they are nothing like the regular size bikes. I love that there is no discrimination in the races. Girls ride the same course as the guys.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

All! Hah. When I ride with my crew it’s a mix of the two and we always race for fun. In an actual race I’ve only raced against women which I really like. Love seeing all of them at every race.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

There are so many! Shelby Turner – she is just so smooth and fast. Megan Griffith – this girl always goes full send and it’s awesome to watch her. Melissa Harten – again such a good rider, super-skilled and so encouraging. Annie Bisson – she just doesn’t know how to go slow! And all my friends I ride with! So many of them!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

That’s a hard one.. all of the above but mainly Megan..not only is she amazing but she doesn’t care about failing and trying again until she gets it. Dedication!

Do you have a ‘can’t miss’ race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Monkey Wrench! My favourite riding area! Hill climbs for dayssss.

Who is your hero?

(Ken) Roczen – that guy is indestructible.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Do my best and have some fun!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My first race. I was sooo nervous and scared! And I still am every race (Laughs). Definitely get those adrenaline goosebumps before every race!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

It’s incredible what you can do under a little pressure.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Babies? Family? Money?

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I would hope so!

Who do you want to thank?

I have to thank the boys at Revolution Powersports – Felix and Jackson. They are awesome and always have my back (seriously, I keep them busy!!) My partner James who is always there for me and my bike and always knows how to make me laugh and relax before a race. My family for always supporting me through my crazy ideas! I have to give props to my friend MC for starting a girls’ dirtbike group and making it approachable and easy for ladies to start riding or just get together. Elin from ‘Diaries of a Badass Chick’ trying to give more exposure to women in the sport. FXR and Seat concept for making me and my bike look good at all times.