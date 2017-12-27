Out of the Blue | Liz Burke | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

There are many females who have made a name for themselves in all sports and that have paved the way for us as women. Danica Patrick may not be a motocross racer but she has shown that with a lot of hard work and dedication you can make it and run with the “big dogs.”

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports.

Tomboy for sure. I was always in the shop helping my brother work on something.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

My brother. He started racing and I eventually started riding his bikes that he got too big for, and I got hooked.

Who got you get started in racing?

School and Grade or Occupation: 3rd year of Kinesiology at University of Prince Edward Island

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

It seems to be harder to get promotion for the women and funds to keep the series going. We have to get our own sponsors and raise our own money if we want to race.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

In the Atlantic Series, I like racing against the guys as it gives me more of a challenge and there is always a battle going on, no matter where in the pack you are. But I do love the battles with the girls at the national races.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I’ve always looked up to Heidi Cooke, as she was the best Atlantic female rider and showed us younger girls that we can make it to the top.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to all racers who have persevered through a really tough injury and have showed with heart and determination you can overcome it.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

It would be the last race of the season at Riverglade MX. It’s an awesome last weekend with the moto fam.

Who is your hero?

My parents are my heroes, as they have sacrificed so much for me to do what I love every summer.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My plans are to race the 4 Eastern women’s national rounds as well as my Atlantic Series races. My goals for the 2018 season are to try and get up on that podium this year, and have another solid year.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are not getting hurt this last season, as I have gotten hurt every season in the last 5 years, and as well earning the number 4 plate for the 2017/2018 season.



What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

That if you put the work in you will see results, you’ve got to really want it.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers, why do you think that is?

I think they leave the sport earlier because as they get older they tend to leave to start or look after families or the sport becomes too demanding.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t think it is. At that high level of competition it’s even extremely difficult for any male to become a Supercross champion.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I would not force them to race but would definitely support them and would be stoked if they wanted to race.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to first off thank my family, as they continue to do so much for me and support me. I’d like to thank Boldgers Motorsports, Just Joes Automotive, Ernie and Jason and the whole Kawasaki team that have helped me out so much, Centennial Auto Sport & Tire, Keith my mechanic, Full Throttle Fitness, and everyone else who has supported me.