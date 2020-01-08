Out of the Blue | Liz Burke | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Liz Burke

Date of Birth: October 30, 1997

Hometown: Souris, PEI

School/Grade or Occupation: Kinesiology Degree

Race Number: 108

Bike: Kawasaki 250

Class: Intermediate/ Women’s

This week we feature PEI rider Liz Burke. | Bigwave photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My brother started racing as a kid and we always grew up on bikes, so I just kind of followed in his footsteps and started racing as well.

Tell us a little bit about how you got into restoring/rebuilding trucks as a side gig and what you enjoy about it.

My brother is a heavy diesel equipment mechanic so he was always building cool trucks, so eventually I stared helping him and wanted some of my own. We will work on our own stuff and most of the time I’m learning from him by helping and it’s just something to pass the time. It’s always cool to see the finished product.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

PROMOTING. The women on race days, or anytime, are not promoted enough and it’s hard to get more girls into the sport if they know nothing about it.

Liz (right) will again race the entire series from west to east in 2020 (shown here with Lindsey Bradley and Eve Brodeur). | Bigwave photo

Who is your all time favourite rider?

Adam Cianciarulo. He’s had so many injuries and set backs over his career which I can relate with. He just gets back up and and keeps pushing forward.

Are there any differences in the racing/tracks that you notice between PEI & Ontario?

There isn’t much for tracks on PEI so I’m usually riding in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia but the number of racers and the track soil is a big difference. We have a lot of hard packed tracks compared to some softer sandier ones in parts of Ontario.

Liz always looks forward to her local National at Riverglade in New Brunswick. | Bigwave photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

That would be the race closest to me which is Riverglade in New Brunswick. It’s close to home and I’ve grown up racing there for years, so I look forward to racing in front of friends and family.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

For me, I’ve always looked up to Heidi Cook. She was pro when I was just starting out, growing up, and getting to race with her, take schools from her, and from time to time train with her was awesome. She proves to us in a smaller region we can be up at the front with hard work and dedication.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

2019 race season was one for the books. I got to travel across Canada and race the whole national series West to East. It was an amazing experience and I’m stoked to say that my plans for the 2020 season is to again complete both series West and East for the Women’s nationals.

Liz with an emotional podium finish at the 2018 Riverglade National. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I would have to say finishing second at the Riverglade national in 2018. It was the first women’s national back at that track in at least 8 years, I believe, so to get on the podium in front of family and friends was unreal.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

That there are so many amazing people in this world who are willing to do so much for you and they barely know you. Also, to always keep pushing and never give up because your hard work will pay off.

Watch for Liz on the #6E in 2020. | Bigwave 2016 photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I honestly just enjoy life and take it day by day, so we’ll see when I get there!

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and my brother deserve all the credit. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for them. I would also like to thank Truro Motorsports, Centennial Auto Sport and Tire, Factory Connection, 139 Designs, Callus Moto, MD Distribution, Burke’s Custom Metal Works, AAPT, and all the help from friends and family over the years.