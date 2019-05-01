Out of the Blue | Louise Healy | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Louise Healy

Date of Birth: February 20, 1994

Hometown: Vulcan, Alberta

School and Grade or Occupation: Haul Truck Driver, Teck Coal

Number: 405

Bike: Yamaha 250f 2011

Race Club: I used to race CMRC Saskatchewan until I moved to British Columbia. Now I just ride for fun.

Class: Ladies and Beginner

Who got you get started in racing?

Reise Nemez and his dad, Kevin Nemez. Then my step dad found out and was all on board to be my personal coach!!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Tomboy for sure!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Ashley Fiolek was one of my idols from the start, although racing next to Kennedy Lutz really was amazing and made me push harder to become better.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I am honestly not sure.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

This is a tough one to answer. I rarely got to practice outside of racing with girls so I was very used to riding with the boys and never got intimidated by them.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Ashley Fiolek. She inspired me to look past obstacles and keep working hard for what I wanted.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I cant say I only have one. I look up to everyone that gets out there and tries their best and comes out with a smile and a good attitude!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Not overly. I mostly just wanted to race/ride as much as I could!

Who is your hero?

My mom! She stands by me every minute through my life of racing, riding and everything else. She is a huge part of any of my success!

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

To rebuild my snow bike and hopefully have it run all winter!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

One of my favourites is having enough courage to fallow and participate the women’s nation circuit alone.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Nothing is easy. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get where you want to be.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I am not to sure but my best guess would be having a family.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, I do.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

I really hope so!

Who do you want to thank?

Charlotte Sauder, Greg Sauder, David Healy, Reise Nemez, and everyone else that has helped me along the way. I couldn’t do what I love with out them!