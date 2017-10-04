Out of the Blue | Lyndsie Brandt | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Lyndsie Brandt

Birthday: February 4th, 1994

Hometown: Huntsville, Ontario

Occupation: Project Coordinator – Construction

Number: 294

Bike: 2015 Yamaha YZ125

Race Club: N/A

Classes: Ladies B

How did you get started in racing?

I was a trail rider for a season last year but a really good friend of mine brought me to Motopark (talk about setting the bar for tracks) for opening weekend this year and I’ve been addicted ever since. After spending almost every weekend practicing on whatever track I could get to this summer, I finally felt ready to try the real thing.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Not at all, actually. I got an XR80 for my 14th birthday but didn’t have much interest in it as I was an avid horseback rider at the time. So it went and I stayed focused on horses. Last year after 12 years in the saddle, I decided I wanted something with a bit more power and I haven’t looked back on it a day yet.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Definitely! Have you ever tried to lift a bike that weighs twice as much as you?!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’ll admit I’m an awful enthusiast because I don’t follow any riders. I just enjoy the sport itself and respect anyone else that’s as crazy as I am about it.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Same as above.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

… and again… I really am the worst…

What is your favourite track and why?

I haven’t ridden at many yet but so far definitely Motopark. The sheer size of the track was incredibly intimidating at first but it’s set up so well that it really builds confidence. And the entire atmosphere and team there makes you feel like you’re part of something… corny, I know, but it’s actually true.

What are your goals for next season?

Spend it on the line. I want to compete in as many races as I can in a series.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Racing in the AMO/MMRS race at Motopark this September. It was my first race ever and was terrifying but I couldn’t be happier to have done it and I can’t wait to do it again.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The sound of the bikes taking off on a stacked gate drop.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Not exactly the most fun but pretty much just work full-time to support this crazy addiction.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

It’s very important… I’ve always said I need a guy with bigger balls than me.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

100% .. I’m a strong believer in kids needing hobbies that don’t include sitting in front of a screen. My parents raised me like that; never spent much time inside and that’s just the way it should be.

Who do you want to thank?

My parents for not disowning me when I bought my bike (and again for when I came home with a cast on a very mangled foot from an accident on my bike) and supporting the heck out of me all the time. And a couple pretty awesome people who spent the time this summer to teach me and instill confidence in my riding. I wouldn’t have done it without them.