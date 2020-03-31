Out of the Blue | Malia Garant | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Malia Garant

Date of Birth: October 27th, 2004

Hometown: Beaumont, Qc

School/Grade or Occupation: Grade 9

Race Number: 33

Bike: KTM 250SXF, Husqvarna 105cc

Race Club: Challenge Québec, Jetwerx Rockstar Triple Crown

Classes: Ladies A, Girls (9-16), Supermini

This week, we feature #33 Malia Garant from Beaumont, Quebec. | Bigwave photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad got me into the sport when I was 4 years old. He bought a Honda 50 for my brother and I found that so cool. I asked my parents to take a ride. After that moment I started practicing almost every day and had my first race a few months later.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Not really. I think that a girl can do anything she wants, she only needs determination. The only obstacle we face is the fact that we are not being financially supported as much as boys are.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy’?

Tomboy, of course, but also a little bit girly.

Who is your all time favourite rider?

Kylie Fasnacht because I like how she rides her bike and she is very aggressive on the track. It’s also why I choose the number 33.

Malia has been on a bike since she was 4 years old. | Dad photo

What is your favourite track and why?

I don’t have a favourite one, I like both sandy tracks and hard pack. It just depends how the layout of the the track is.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Definitely Walton because I love the track and the friendly ambiance. Also, there’s a lot of challenges that can help make you improve yourself. The organization is a strong point of this event.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Eve Brodeur. When I was young I wanted to be like her. I like her attitude on and off the track. She is determined and she did a lot to help our sport growing up.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers, why do you think that is?

I think most of the girls leave the sport because they don’t have enough support, it should change. Having kids seems to be another reason.

Malia looks up to multi-time Canadian champion, Eve Brodeur. | David Lando photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

I had nice results in provincials, Deschambault and Walton, but I would have liked better results in Nationals. My plans for 2020 are to do east Nationals, Challenge Québec, Walton, Deschambault, Rockstar Triple Crown SX series and keep focused on my results

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

To be able to ride a 250cc for the first time when I was 13. Also, I did my first National on an 85cc at 12 years old. I was really stressed.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me and still teaches me that I have to work hard to get the desired results. Training and discipline are the keys to success.

Watch for Malia in 2020 as she has a busy summer of racing planned. | David Lando photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I hope to be at the top in the sport and continue to improve myself on and off the track.

Who would you like to thank?

I would say a big thank to my parents who help me a lot and are always there for me. AKTION Performance, FXR Racing, KTM Canada, MD Distribution, E-Sticky, Hoosier tire, Toiture Sébastien Garant , 100% goggles, and all the people who support me, friends and family.