Out of the Blue | Mallory Heslinga | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s

Name: Mallory Heslinga

Date of Birth: January 16, 2002

Hometown: Poplar Hill, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: Fanshawe College Hairstyling

Race Number: 990

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Race Club(s): World Enduro Canada and Off-Road Ontario

Class(es): Women’s Pro

This week we feature Mallory Heslinga from Poplar Hill, Ontario. | Sherie Gibson photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad was the one to get me on a bike for the first time when I was very little and my dad was the one that got me into racing, and I have been racing ever since, thanks to him!

Tell us about your passion for snowbikes.

I am lucky enough to be the daughter of the owner and creator of Savage Snowbikes and it is always a fun time going to the Rockstar Snowcross races.

Who is your all time favourite rider?

My all time favourite rider would have to be Ken Roczen because ever since I was young I would always love watching him race, and he always tries his best and stays positive about it.

Aside from snowbikes, are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am not involved with any other sports, but I enjoy working on my car and working in the hair salon.

What is your favourite track/ kind of dirt to ride on and why?

My favourite track would have to be Gully Mor MX because it’s close to home and I always have lots of fun there.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I always look forward to racing Gopher Dunes because it is always a good race and it is always very challenging.

“My biggest accomplishment was making it to Pro because when I first started racing I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it up to that.” | Sherie Gibson photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration has got to be my dad. No matter if I win or lose my dad is always proud of me and I wouldn’t have been able to race without him.

Did you achieve the goals you set for the 2019 race season?

I did archive my goals for 2019 which was placing top 3 in Women’s A championship and moving up to Women’s Pro class.

What are your plans/goals for the 2020 race season?

My 2020 goal is to get in better shape and to keep up with all the Pro ladies.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment was making it to Pro because when I first started racing I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it up to that.

Watch for Mallory in 2020 as she tries to “keep up with the Pro ladies.” | Sherie Gibson photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson racing has taught me was to never give up and to stay positive no matter if I win or if I lose.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years from now?

In 5 years I definitely see myself still racing and hopefully encouraging more woman to get into the sport.

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad have definitely been big supporters of my racing. FXR and Flow Vision have helped me out a lot with giving me sweet gear. Last but not least, all the ladies that I race with. You guys are always so supportive and positive about each other and it makes it such a fun environment.