Out of the Blue | Marissa Monk | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Marissa Monk

Date of Birth: October 25, 1995

Hometown: High River, AB

School and Grade or Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Number: 191

Bike: 2018 CRF250R

Race Club: Wildrose MX, MRC and AMSA

Class: Ladies

This week we feature #191 Marissa Monk from High River, Alberta. | JC Photos photo

Who got you started in racing?

Initially my dad got me into riding when I was around 6 or 7. I was always an off-road rider and just enjoyed the casual riding. I have always wanted to try moto but was never sure I was ready.

At the end of the 2018 season I convinced myself to enter my first race in one of the local races at Wild Rose MX in Calgary and that got me hooked. Although I initially wanted to race, one of my friends Sarah Chipchar really gave me the push and the drive to actually get into it competitively.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

‘Tomboy’ for sure! From a young age I was always the one out on the quads or dirt bikes ready to get dirty. I was always the one to go out riding with dad.



Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

One that sticks out to me is Jordan Jarvis. She attends school full-time and is still throwing down like she trains every day. She has definitely proven that it’s possible to get out there and beat the boys. In my opinion, she has for sure helped pave the way for female riders coming up in the sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

It is a very male-dominated sport. We don’t get the same opportunities as the male athletes do. As a female racer, I find that there is a lot less support for us. It is getting better but I don’t think it will ever get to the point where both are equals in the sport.

Vicki Golden and Jordan Jarvis are two of Marissa’s favourite riders. | WRMA photo

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I would have to say the girls because, as much as they may be your competition on the track, for the most part they are all very supportive and encouraging off the track. The female racing community definitely has a good vibe.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Vicki Golden. Everything that girl does is insane. I love how she doesn’t care about what people think, she just goes for it. She went through an injury and she came back even stronger. She is inspiring not just for female riders but male too. She is also one of the female riders who has helped pave the way in both Moto and Freestyle.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Ken Roczen, for sure! The way he came back from such a substantial injury not once but twice shows the drive and determination he has to be at the top. He is definitely a huge inspiration.



Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I really enjoy the local Super Series at Wild Rose MX. It is always fun to race with the local crowd.



Who is your hero?

My hero, in this case, has to be my dad. He has always supported me in the sport and he always will be there to help me out whenever I need it. If it wasn’t for him, I would have never gotten into the sport and never felt the passion for it that I have now.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

The plans are to race Nationals this year for my first time. My goal is to place in the top 20 overall. This may be a hard goal as I’m not sure what to expect going in, but it is something to work towards. I also plan to race the AMSA Regional Championships. I just want to get out racing/riding as much as possible and enjoy the experience of a race-filled summer with friends and family.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’m still waiting on my biggest accomplishment in moto. I haven’t been racing long enough to have accomplished very much. As of right now though my biggest accomplishment would probably be just getting myself to the start gate for my first race.

“I grew up riding off-road and it is always something that got my family together so that will definitely be something I would want for my future family.” | J&M Racing photo

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Off-road and Motocross are both so physically and mentally demanding. It is honestly the hardest sport, in my opinion. It takes so much practice and strength to be good in this sport. It has definitely driven me to never give up.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Moto is a hard sport and there is a lot of risk in it, it puts a lot of strain on your body mentally and physically. I think that females leave the sport earlier due to the pressure put on the athlete. Not only that but a lot may leave the sport to start families.



Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Unfortunately, I don’t see a female ever being a Supercross champion. The sport is again so male-dominated, and females are physically so different from males that in my opinion I don’t believe we will ever see this happening. I do believe that a female could contend in the sport if they had the same support that males do but to win a championship is very unlikely.

“I just want to get out racing/riding as much as possible and enjoy the experience of a race-filled summer with friends and family.” | JC Photos photo

If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers?

I sure hope so! I grew up riding off-road and it is always something that got my family together so that will definitely be something I would want for my future family. If they want to race moto I am all for it as it’s something I really love to do.

Who do you want to thank?

First off, I would like to thank Direct Motocross for the interview. I would also like to thank my dad for opening up the doors to dirt biking. My dad is the reason I got into the sport from the very beginning, and the reason it has become such a huge part of my life. I would also like to thank my boyfriend because I couldn’t do any of it without him. I would also like to thank Blackfoot Motosports (BFRmotocrew), WestWing Construction,

Riteway Signs, Ryno Power Canada, and Havoc Racing for all their support.